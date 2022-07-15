Joy Bauer tops her tacos with 'pickle' de gallo, corn salsa and pickled jalapeños

Enjoy next-level burgers, tacos, sandwiches and salads with these tasty toppers. No matter what direction you decide to go in, all paths lead to greatness. There’s no wrong turn here!

In this version of salsa, I’ve added fresh grilled corn, sweet and caramelized, to level up the flavor of juicy tomatoes, spicy jalapeños, citrusy lime juice and other yummy seasonings. It’s a dipper’s delight. Choose your favorite vehicle — crudités, whole-grain pita or chips — and dive in. I also love to toss this corn salsa into salads and I use it as a tasty topper for tacos. It’s so yummy on everything!

Peter Piper better watch out because I’m going to pick his peck of pickled peppers! These pickled jalapeños are gently sweet, wickedly spicy (if you leave the seeds intact) and perfectly salty. They lend a bright, fresh and zingy flavor to any dish — you name it, these gems will make just about anything sing a bit more harmoniously. Here, I use minimal sugar in the brine and keep seasonings simple with salt, black pepper, and garlic, but you can experiment with different spices like cumin, coriander, or mustard seeds for a fancy flair. One caveat for heat lovers: They disappear in the fridge quickly!

If you find yourself in a love pickle — you love salsa and you love pickles — make this "pickle" de gallo! It’s the ultimate marriage of flavors and has all the makings of a scrumptious salsa, sans tomatoes, for a unique taste you can relish. This snackable and delectable condiment is about to rock your plate. It’s a pretty big dill.

