Chef notes

If you find yourself in a love pickle — you love salsa and you love pickles — make this "pickle" de gallo! It’s the ultimate marriage of flavors and has all the makings of a scrumptious salsa, sans tomatoes, for a unique taste you can relish. This snackable and delectable condiment is about to rock your plate. It’s a pretty big dill.

Swap options: I love using dill pickles, but certainly any type of pickle will work well. I also love fresh dill, but my daughters do not share my passion; they prefer this pickle creation with either minced cilantro or basil (anything other than dill). You decide whichever herb suits your palate! Feel free to add some diced cucumber, or you can could swap in cukes for the bell pepper, if you prefer.