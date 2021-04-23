Joy Bauer lightens up 2 picnic-perfect sides: Potato salad and coleslaw

Happy National Picnic Day! I'm packing up my basket and bringing two superfood sides to our outing: a creamy and craveable Roasted Sweet Potato Salad without a drop of mayonnaise and a bold and beautiful Mango-Cashew Coleslaw. These picture-perfect sides are easy to prep, pack and nosh on — a total walk in the park.

Joy Bauer

One bite and you'll be wondering, "Where in the world has this orange potato salad been all my life?" It's so pretty and packed with creamy indulgence, plus it's loaded with fiber and a boost of beta-carotene. The caramelized carrots complement the taste and texture of the sweet potatoes perfectly, driving calories and carbs way down without compromising your potato salad enjoyment. As I dish out each portion, I love to sprinkle on granola, toasted pecans or slivered almonds for the ultimate creamy-crunchy bite. Follow my lead — your taste buds will smile.

Get the recipe here.

April showers bring bright rainbows — and I'm serving one up in this sunny slaw. It's chilled, crunchy, sweet and tangy, and will be a welcome addition to your picnic blanket or patio table. It delivers an explosion of flavor and color, showering your body from head-to-toe with fiber, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. The mango (either fresh or frozen works!) lends sweet juiciness and the cabbage brings epic crunch factor to the produce party. I have been eating this coleslaw by the heaping forkfuls all day — it's that good.

