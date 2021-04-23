Chef notes

April showers bring bright rainbows — and I'm serving one up in this sunny slaw. It's chilled, crunchy, sweet and tangy, and will be a welcome addition to your picnic blanket or patio table. It delivers an explosion of flavor and color, showering your body from head-to-toe with fiber, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. The mango (either fresh or frozen works!) lends sweet juiciness and the cabbage brings epic crunch factor to the produce party. I have been eating this coleslaw by the heaping forkfuls all day — it's that good.