Ingredients
Chef notes
April showers bring bright rainbows — and I'm serving one up in this sunny slaw. It's chilled, crunchy, sweet and tangy, and will be a welcome addition to your picnic blanket or patio table. It delivers an explosion of flavor and color, showering your body from head-to-toe with fiber, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. The mango (either fresh or frozen works!) lends sweet juiciness and the cabbage brings epic crunch factor to the produce party. I have been eating this coleslaw by the heaping forkfuls all day — it's that good.
Preparation
In a large bowl, mix the coleslaw, carrots, cabbage, mango and onion. Add in the rice vinegar, lime juice and soy sauce, and toss to mix everything together. Right before serving, mix in the cashews. This will keep in fridge for up to 3 days.