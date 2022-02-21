Joy Bauer takes lunch from drab to fab with easy, healthy upgrades

Stuck in a lunch rut? If you're tired of sad salads and drab sandwiches, I've got your plate covered. I'm your new lunch lady and I'm transforming your lackluster meals into mouthwatering masterpieces — no hassle required. If your lunch is in need of a makeover, let me take over! Send us a pic of your lunch here (anything goes — from leftover chicken nuggets to cold pizza to boxed mac and cheese or a can of tuna), and I'll help you love your lunch!

Courtesy Joy Bauer

Watch how Lindsey's turkey wrap goes from humdrum to yum — with significantly more nutrition, flavor and fill factor. First, I whip up an easy DIY ranch-flavored dressing and spread a few tablespoons on a whole-grain tortilla. Next, I pile on leafy greens, sliced turkey, creamy avocado and juicy tomatoes. Final step? I tuck in the ends, roll it up and serve it with lots of crunchy raw veggies and extra ranch for dipping. And that's a wrap.

Get the recipe here.

Watch how Claudia's salad goes from drab to fab — packed with protein and delicious layers of creamy-crunchy texture. First, I load the plate with a mountain of salad greens. Next, I grate a hard-boiled egg over the top and sprinkle on grated Parmesan cheese and plenty of ground black pepper. As for croutons? I toss in toasted omega-3 rich walnuts to play the crunchy role. And finally, I dress up this power plate with a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil and tangy balsamic glaze. It's a crave-worthy salad worth tossing into your menu rotation.

For more tasty recipes, check out Joy's cookbook "Joy Bauer's Superfood!" and follow her on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

