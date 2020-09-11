Joy Bauer lightens up quesadillas and grilled cheese sandwiches

Back-to-school may look a little different this year, but no matter where your kiddos are learning, it's super important to keep their brains fueled for optimal focus. For days you're serving sandwiches at your home-schooling kitchen counter, I've got you covered with two superfood-infused afternoon meals. Just imagine a protein-packed grilled cheese and a better-for-you BLT. These sandwiches are scrumptious and are most definitely kid-approved … and that's a pinky promise!

Why settle for your everyday, run-of-the-mill BLT when you can add protein-packed eggs and creamy, healthy avocado to the mix and really elevate your lunch? This is insanely delicious, satisfying and totally ups the fun factor. Consider it a souped-up sandwich with lots of benefits.

This is such a fun recipe to make, and once you get the hang of it, it's a snap to pull together. If you prefer to skip the egg-in-the-pan trick, you can easily just layer on your eggs (hard-boiled or scrambled) outside the skillet. There are so many different ways to build this sandwich — whichever way you choose, it'll be delicious. Note that a 10-inch skillet is really the ideal size for this recipe: It fits the two slices of bread or tortilla snugly.

