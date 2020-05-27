This 'bread omelet' is the most genius way of making an egg sandwich

Scrolling through TikTok — a platform that has, through the pandemic, highlighted the extreme innovation (and boredom) of home cooks around the world — I noticed that this genius sandwich-making technique was all over my For You page. Living in New Jersey, a major hot spot of the pandemic, has left me with little to do, spending very limited time outside the house. So I figured I would try it out for myself. At the very most, it would take me about five minutes, unlike the insanely time-consuming pancake cereal trend.

According to The Kitchn, this dish has a few names, from “egg on toast" to “bread omelet," and is a common street food in India. It can be topped with a number of different items like chaat masala, chutneys and cheese — whatever one's heart desires.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Breakfast is (arguably) the most important meal of the day, but most people don't have the time to make a huge meal in the morning — let alone clean up afterwards. This technique changes the game because everything happens in one skillet and it eliminates the worry of burning your toast (yes, I'm a professional chef and burn my toast 99% of the time).

The process behind the dish is simple, but your options for turning up its flavor are endless. You can add bacon, avocado, pork roll, tomato, peppers, onions — really, anything you're craving or need to use up in the fridge. If you've made French toast, the technique will seem very familiar to you, as you dip the bread in eggs and then fry it in the same way.

Let the eggs set in a skillet with a bit of butter for about a minute before adding the bread. Katie Stilo

This simple sandwich comes together in a matter of minutes. Start by whisking some eggs in a medium bowl and season with salt and pepper. Add the eggs to a preheated non-stick skillet with a bit of butter in it. Let the eggs set for about a minute before adding the bread.

The dip-and-fry technique is very similar to making French toast. Katie Stilo

Once eggs are slightly set, quickly dip both slices of bread in the eggs in the skillet, then flip to expose the dipped side. Continue to let the eggs cook for another two minutes.

Flip the entire egg-and-bread mixture over to cook the remaining side of the egg-soaked bread, then add your desired toppings. Katie Stilo

Using a large spatula, flip the entire egg-and-bread mixture over to cook the remaining side of the egg-soaked bread. Now's your chance to get creative with your desired toppings! I kept mine simple, only adding cheddar cheese. Close the sandwich and continue to cook until the cheese has melted and the bread has begun to brown.

Close the sandwich and continue to cook until the cheese has melted and the bread has begun to brown, then cut it down the middle and serve! Katie Stilo

Cooking trends may come and go, but this easy, cheesy, endlessly customizable sandwich will remain a staple in my breakfast rotation.