Ina Garten shares her favorite shortbread cookie recipes

Food Network star and cookbook author Ina Garten is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite holiday cookie recipes. She shows us how to make heart-shaped shortbread cookies and pecan-studded shortbread cookies.

These shortbread cookies come from the brilliant Eli Zabar. They are the quintessence of shortbread and have been my all-time favorite cookie since the first time I tried one, over fifteen years ago. We also use the dough for lots of variations on this recipe — Linzer cookies, pecan shortbread and even raspberry tart.

This is another variation we invented for Eli Zabar's wonderful shortbread cookie. You can use any nuts and flavorings you like to give these a different taste.

