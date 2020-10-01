Turkey has now been pumpkin-spiced, as if mac and cheese wasn't enough

Pumpkin spice generally gets a whole lot of attention as the fall season rolls in, found in everything from the landmark pumpkin spice product, the Pumpkin Spice Latte, to more peculiar applications like Spam and mac and cheese. And now, pumpkin spice has infiltrated a holiday classic: turkey!

For a limited time, select locations of the HoneyBaked Ham Company (yes, they have more than just ham!) will offer a Pumpkin Spice Glaze Turkey Breast.

The Pumpkin Spice Glaze Turkey Breasts are available as both roasted and smoked and are described as a “seasonal twist” to the chain’s signature sweet and crunchy glaze. According to the description, each Pumpkin Spice Glazed Turkey Breast features “the perfect combination of aromatic spices that create a pumpkin spice glaze that will give you the taste of fall.”

While it’s pretty common to do a sweet glaze on a turkey, or even other roasted meats, such as ham or lamb, there’s a pretty significant difference between citrus or brown sugar and pumpkin spices.

This turkey with a “seasonal twist” will be available beginning Oct. 2 through Oct. 31, while supplies last at the following locations only.

Atlanta: 7601 North Point Pkwy, Ste. A, Alpharetta, Georgia

Dallas: 4343 W. Northwest HWY Ste. 330, Dallas, Texas

Houston: 14054 Memorial Unit B, Houston, Texas

Denver: 8900 Wadsworth Blvd., Westminster, Colorado

Detroit: 31190 Southfield Rd., Birmingham, Michigan

Boston: 240 Worcester Road, Rte. 9 East, Framingham, Massachusetts

St. Louis: 15367 Manchester Rd., Ballwin, Missouri

Chicago: 2815 N. Ashland, Chicago, Illinous

Tampa: 12040 Anderson Rd., Tampa, Florida

Columbus: 1374 Polaris Parkway, Columbus, Ohio

New York: 3171 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown, New York

New Jersey: 1197 Amboy Ave, Edison, New Jersey

It’s worth noting that this turkey breast will be available for Halloween, but not Thanksgiving. So, unfortunately (or fortunately?), no, you can't have serve it for Thanksgiving dinner — unless you freeze it.

"The product won't be available for Thanksgiving this year, however, it could see a wider rollout next year pending on how this year’s test turns out!" a representative for the brand told TODAY Food in an email.

Is there anything left to douse in pumpkin spice? We’re afraid it’s only a matter of time before we find out …