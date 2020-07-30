Don't worry, folks! Starbucks confirms the Pumpkin Spice Latte will return this year

It's not fall yet, but there's already some good news for latte lovers.

Starbucks has officially confirmed it will be bringing back the wildly popular Pumpkin Spice Latte this year. We'd say mark your calendars ... but Starbucks didn't exactly specify when the beloved drink would be returning. A representative for the coffee chain was not immediately available for comment.

However, if history is any indication, the autumnal drink could make its return by the end of August, which is when the fall-flavored beverage came out of its seasonal hibernation last year.

The news of the drink's return was confirmed during the coffee chain's earnings call on Tuesday, making the PSL's inevitable reappearance one less thing the world needs to worry about these days.

During the call, the company also shared an update on its business and the measures it has been taking to help protect its employees and customers from COVID-19.

When the coronavirus pandemic started spreading in the United States in March, Starbucks stopped its reusable cup program, which gave customers a discount if they brought in their own cups to be filled. As of July 15, Starbucks also started mandating that customers wear masks when visiting all cafes, even in states where it is not required to wear a face covering in public.

In June, Starbucks announced that it would be closing 400 company-owned stores over the next 18 months in an effort to transform its business model in the U.S. The coffee giant said it is shifting toward a convenience model which will include mobile-only pickup locations, as well as more options for drive-thru ordering and curbside pickups, all of which ideally help minimize the amount of time customers have to spend in stores.