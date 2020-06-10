Bon Appetit employees share stories of 'toxic' culture, magazine issues apology

Following the resignation of Bon Appétit editor-in-chief Adam Rapoport on June 8, current and former staffers have shared more stories showcasing a toxic culture that discriminates against people of color within the publication and its parent company Condé Nast.

Rapoport, who has held his position since 2010, announced he would be leaving the magazine on Monday evening after food and drink writer Tammie Teclemariam resurfaced a photo of him and his wife dressed as Puerto Rican stereotypes for Halloween, which led many to call for his resignation.

I do not know why Adam Rapoport simply doesn’t write about Puerto Rican food for @bonappetit himself!!! https://t.co/rW0k5tjMoS pic.twitter.com/odZnFLz2gd — FIRE MATT DUCKOR (@tammieetc) June 8, 2020

After the photo began circulating on social media, current and former Bon Appétit staffers and contributors began speaking out about the larger issues of racism within the institution.

In her Instagram stories, assistant food editor Sohla El-Waylly described “systematic racism that runs rampant within Conde Nast as a whole," including being "pushed in front of video as a display of diversity" and not being paid for her on-camera appearances — unlike the mostly white talent who have their own Test Kitchen shows and are compensated through separate contracts with Conde Nast Entertainment.

Sohla El-Waylly is probably the best thing about BA at the moment. Her on the racist pic from her boss, Adam Rapoport: pic.twitter.com/l0JxZEKeek — m g (@kikkerlaika) June 8, 2020

Business Insider published an in-depth article Monday evening, shedding light on the inequitable work environment. 14 people associated with Bon Appétit, who all identify as people of color, shared stories of their own negative experiences, revealing that the publication does not afford nonwhite employees the same opportunities as it does white ones and that it fails to represent stories from nonwhite backgrounds.

Ryan Walker-Hartshorn, who worked as Rapoport’s assistant for the past two years and was the only black woman on his staff, told Business Insider she was treated like "the help." She recently spoke on the phone with her now-former boss about the possibility of getting a raise, which she hadn’t received at all in her time as his employee, but was immediately shut down.

"I thought this conversation might be different this time," Walker-Hartshorn said, considering the fact that Condé Nast had just donated $1 million to racial-justice organizations amid the global protests in reaction to the killing of George Floyd.

Despite the fact that Rapoport had been checking in on Walker-Hartshorn and knew she had been unable to pay rent for three months on her $35,300 salary, he responded to her request for a pay raise by saying, “Well, maybe you should consider that this is not the right job for you."

After the Business Insider article was published, current and former staffers and contributors took to social media to share more stories of discrimination and abuse that didn’t make it into the article, as well as to show their support for those who were brave enough to speak out.

Jesse Sparks, an editorial assistant at Bon Appétit, tweeted that Walker-Hartshorn is “one of the most empathetic, energetic, and charismatic people he’s ever met” and that he’s “livid” many people’s first introduction to his colleague is “through the lens of a white man’s abuse.”

And frankly, I’m livid that many people’s first introduction to Ry is through the lens of a white man’s abuse. — Jesse Sparks (@JesseASparks) June 10, 2020

Alyse Whitney, a freelance food writer and former associate editor at Bon Appétit, said her time at the magazine “was one of the most emotionally damaging chapters” of her life.

working at bon appetit was one of the most emotionally damaging chapters of my life. thanks @rrpre for working to expose the toxic environment weeks before any of the news surrounding adam came out. https://t.co/uS5aRK8Gub — Alyse Whitney (@AlyseWhitney) June 10, 2020

In the same thread, she also shared examples of times when her work was undercut by her white coworkers. She said once when she brought up the issue of lack of diversity in the magazine’s videos, she was told by Matt Duckor, a vice president and Head of Programming at Conde Nast, “well we have Priya [Krishna],” a Bon Appétit contributor and one of the few visible people of color associated with the publication.

Krishna, who wrote in response to the photo of Rapoport that she would “do everything in my power to hold the EIC, and systems that hold up actions like this, accountable,” shared more details after the publication of the Business Insider article about her “complicated relationship” with Bon Appétit.

I've had a complicated relationship with Bon App ever since I was asked to be a video host 2 years ago. This is the most in-depth story so far about what it's like to work there. Here is to the BPOC who have put up with this shit for far too long. https://t.co/WJXJ9adYyb — Priya Krishna (@priyakrishna) June 10, 2020

Nikita Richardson, a former assistant editor at Bon Appétit, tweeted that the company was “run like a popularity contest” with people’s Instagram following having a direct impact on their importance.

She also shared about a time when she was working on a story about a black female line cook, only to discover the story was later reported and written by a white staffer, instead.

bon appétit was and is run like a popularity contest. your IG following is directly connected to how well you’re treated there or how important your input is considered. anyway, i’m going to sleep more in the AM...or maybe not! idk! i’m so tired! — nikita richardson (@nikitarbk) June 10, 2020

These are only a few of the dozens of examples of discriminatory behavior people of color reported facing while working at Bon Appétit. It’s also become clear that Rapoport wasn’t the only person at the company responsible for perpetuating toxic behavior. People have also begun calling for other employees to step down in light of these stories.

Tweets from Duckor have also resurfaced, mocking people of color and queer people, including saying Harlem is where the “black people and Asian same-sex couples” are and that “working out is so gay.”

diversity is just a joke to @mattduckor and leadership at @bonappetit and @CondeNast Matt must step down from his leadership roles to ensure BIPOC at the Bon Appetit Test Kitchen are paid for their work and so real diversity can happen at Condé. https://t.co/PmxBemNsgu pic.twitter.com/MEPCECzWhh — noah (@noahadamz) June 9, 2020

Food entrepreneur Hawa Hassan, who has appeared in three YouTube videos for the brand, has publicly called for Duckor's resignation on her Instagram stories.

Social media posts have also revealed offensive content from Alex Delaney, Drinks Editor at Bon Appétit.

In a Vine video shared by Eater staff writer Elazar Sontag, Delaney recorded himself saying, “You guys wanna see a bunch of f------ lying on top of each other?” and showing a pile of twigs. He captioned the video, “how to not offend gay people.”

Teclemariam also discovered that Delaney previously posted a photo of a cake depicting a Confederate flag on his Tumblr account, which he made for a friend who was moving to the South.

god didn't even have to try hard to find it https://t.co/jtUWw4TMiU — abi eats kewpie mayo (@hotlinebalingit) June 9, 2020

Delaney apologized for the cake on Instagram, which he claims he posted when he was 17, and called the image “shameful,” saying that “it does not reflect the values that I hold now. I condemn whoever uses or glorifies that flag. But I realize this image does reflect the lack of understanding I possessed at the time."

This apology comes just a day after Delaney spoke out about Rapoport, posting that he stood with his BIPOC colleagues.

Bon Appétit and its sister brand Epicurious published a “long-overdue apology” on its website Tuesday, stating:

We have been complicit with a culture we don’t agree with and are committed to change. Our mastheads have been far too white for far too long. As a result, the recipes, stories, and people we’ve highlighted have too often come from a white-centric viewpoint. At times we have treated non-white stories as ‘not newsworthy’ or ‘trendy.’ Other times we have appropriated, co-opted, and Columbused them. While we’ve hired more people of color, we have continued to tokenize many BIPOC staffers and contributors in our videos and on our pages. Many new BIPOC hires have been in entry-level positions with little power, and we will be looking to accelerate their career advancement and pay. Black staffers have been saddled with contributing racial education to our staffs and appearing in editorial and promotional photo shoots to make our brands seem more diverse. We haven’t properly learned from or taken ownership of our mistakes. But things are going to change.

Also on Tuesday, Condé Nast announced that Healthyish editor Amanda Shapiro would be stepping in as acting deputy director of Bon Appétit.

In her Twitter thread, Whitney goes on to say that Shapiro "was also a huge part of perpetuating the toxic culture at bon appetit. she once tried to cut my interview the day of the shoot because her friend, andy baraghani, didn't like the person being profiled."