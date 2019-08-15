Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Lattes may be hitting cafes earlier than ever this year, but it's time for the coffee trend to step aside.

Soon, it will be the season of pumpkin-spiced Spam.

Apparently, the beloved pork product just couldn't resist jumping on the bandwagon with the ubiquitous fall flavor.

We've seen a Mai Tai cocktail infused with Spam, but Pumpkin Spice Spam is not a drink — it's a lifestyle.

For those who only know "spam" as the unwanted emails that fill up their email inboxes, the edible Spam is a canned meat made with just six ingredients. It's available in all 50 states and was first introduced to the market in 1937. It surged in popularity during World War II. According to Hormel, Spam's parent company, the canned meat is made with pork, salt, water, potato starch, sugar and sodium nitrate. Today it comes in over a dozen different varieties.

The Spam-maker actually first floated the idea of a pumpkin spice flavor as a joke Facebook post in 2017, but this year, the product is very, very real.

The beautiful new fall flavor starts with a base of the staple ingredients, then adds in cinnamon, clove, allspice and nutmeg to the mix. Just like the original Starbucks latte, there is no actual pumpkin in this product.

Some people are terrified that their favorite fall flavor is being infused into a canned meat.

While others are just pretty sick of the pumpkin-spice trend in general.

Many are wondering if spicing up meat is going just a tad too far.

To help promote the product, the brand developed a breakfast recipe that it hopes will not only delight Spam enthusiasts, but win over some canned meat naysayers.

This Spam hash boasts fresh autumnal ingredients like sweet potatoes. The sautéed red onions highlight the sweetness of the warm pumpkin pie spices, while the whole dish is balanced by smoky, salty meat. Just think of it like a maple bacon hash.

Hormel confirmed to TODAY that Pumpkin Spice Spam will be only be available for a limited time starting September 23. It's available nationwide, but only online via Walmart and the product's official website.