Joy Bauer shares her Super Bowl recipes for a healthier game day

Get ready to score big with the real MVP of the Super Bowl: the food! Tackle your hunger with these superfood Super Bowl recipes. On the menu, we’ve got mouthwatering cheeseburger meatballs, broccoli cheddar tots, lentil sloppy Joes with scoops and the creamiest Buffalo chicken bell pepper nachos. It’s game time — and flavor is taking the lead.

Introducing a game-changing addition to your Super Bowl spread: the creamiest Buffalo chicken salad served on bell pepper “chips.” Picture this: tender shredded chicken bathed in a rich Greek yogurt (or light sour cream, if you’re not a yogurt fan) and hot sauce concoction, generously heaped onto vibrant bell pepper quarters, then topped with a big-hearted sprinkling of cheese. As they bake, the cheese turns ooey-gooey-melty good, while a final drizzle of hot sauce adds an extra kick most definitely worth more than three points.

Get ready to elevate your Super Bowl snack game with these irresistible broccoli cheddar tots! This recipe checks all the boxes: bite-sized, cheesy, and tastes like a Tater Tot. Plus they’re packed with the goodness of broccoli and are sure to win over even the pickiest eaters at your party. Bet you can’t eat just one!

Joy Bauer

Whether you’re cheering for your favorite team or simply enjoying game day festivities, these lentil sloppy Joes are guaranteed to be a hit with everyone. It’s a plant-based twist on a classic, and packed with protein and fiber thanks to the lentils. It’s the perfect addition to your grub-based game plan.

Score a touchdown with these tasty little balls made with seasoned ground sirloin (or ground turkey) and sharp cheddar cheese. They are uniquely delicious and make a fun appetizer or main meal for your Super Bowl bash. (They are always a hit at the Bauer residence.) Skewer them on toothpicks with cheeseburger fixings like lettuce, red onion, pickle chips and tomatoes, or pile three of them on a sub roll for the ultimate hearty sandwich. We like to serve them with ketchup or mustard, or with our special sauce, which is a simple combination of equal parts ketchup and light mayo.