Joy Bauer shares healthful hacks for stepping up your salad and sandwich game

Using healthful hacks to elevate meals will not only add ease and pizzazz to your day, but will also take your culinary creations to new heights. Here, I’ve curated a trio of tricks that will revolutionize your salads and sandwiches. First up, my Mediterranean chopped salad sandwich, which demonstrates how to ingeniously transform any favorite salad into a creamy and spreadable filling for baguettes, pitas and whole-grain bread. Next up is my mustard jar trick, which constructs a flavorful vinaigrette out of an almost-empty jar of mustard sitting in the fridge. And last but certainly not least, indulge in a Passover-friendly sandwich that reimagines matzo as a delicious wrap for an epic tuna melt.

Here’s a revolutionary trick: Chop up any favorite salad into teeny-tiny pieces so it transforms into a spread-like consistency. Then, enjoy it on crackers or pita chips, or as a scrumptious filling for sandwiches and wraps. In this version, I’m using hard-boiled eggs, creamy avocado, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, olives, artichoke hearts and tangy feta. As for the dressing, I like to use a lemony vinaigrette, but really, you could use any salad dressing you like best, such as creamy ranch or tangy balsamic glaze.

If you’re down to the last bit of mustard at the bottom of the jar, here’s a savvy hack: Turn it into a delicious honey mustard vinaigrette. With only a handful of simple ingredients, this recipe turns an everyday condiment into a sweet and savory dressing that can raise the bar on any sort of salad. I like to use Dijon mustard in this creation — it provides a great bump of flavor — but you can certainly use another favorite variety of mustard.

With creamy tuna salad smothered in a layer of melty cheese on your favorite type of toasty bread, the tuna melt is a lunchtime classic. Here, I’ve created a scrumptious spin using matzo instead of traditional bread so we can enjoy it during Passover. I also added some veggies — no surprise! — for color and extra nutrients. Admittedly, it’s a bit messier than a traditional sandwich, but it’s such a fun rendition and every bit as delicious. Of course, you can easily spread the tuna on a sheet of matzo, pile on tomatoes and cheese, then warm in a toaster oven or microwave, but this version brings a unique twist, with its softened matzo filled with layers of melty goodness.