Joy Bauer shares 3 pumpkin-filled recipes that are gourd for you

Every autumn, we welcome our fall fling with open arms and hungry bellies. Pumpkin is the superfood of the season — it boasts a bright and vibrant orange hue that hints at its richness in vitamin A from carotenoids, and it delivers a healthy dose of fiber and potassium for feel-good, heart-healthy power.

This week, I’m dishing out three pumpkin-infused recipes you are going to love. First, I’m sharing a seasonal spin on the beloved penne alla vodka. It’s a baked version made with pumpkin and ricotta cheese that comes together in one single casserole dish (for easy prep and cleanup).

Next up, a wholesome and hearty pumpkin turkey chili that’s packed with flavor, spice and everything nice.

Finally, a sweet, dip-a-dee-doo-dah situation that’s velvety smooth and blends the season’s superstar with nut butter, a dash of maple syrup and pumpkin pie spice for seamless spreading on toast, swirling into oatmeal. Of course, you can also enjoy it as dip with sliced fruit such as apples, pears and bananas.

Joy Bauer

Say hello to irresistible comfort that satisfies those creamy, saucy pasta cravings. This Penne Pumpkin Alla Vodka is a seasonal twist on my one-pan baked penne alla vodka. Thanks to the clever combination of roasted tomatoes, canned pumpkin puree and ricotta cheese, you’re able to create the creamy and delectable consistency we have all come to love. What sets this dish apart is its sheer simplicity — it’s all prepared in a single casserole dish, making both the cooking process and cleanup a breeze. It’s the perfect, no-fuss weeknight dinner, yet it’s also effortless and elegant enough to serve at an impromptu soirée. The pumpkin infusion enriches the creamy tomato-vodka sauce, adding nutrition and seasonal splendor. This dish enables you to embrace fall, one delicious forkful at a time.

Chili is the embodiment of coziness, and I love digging into a soothing, hearty bowl. It’s sort of like a warm embrace on a chilly day. That being said, I’m always on the quest to reimagine the cherished classic, and this version was an instant hit among my family. It also harbors a healthful secret. With a quintet of blood pressure-friendly heroes — spinach, pumpkin, white beans, garlic and a dash of cocoa powder — this chili melds heartiness with health benefits. So, delve into this nutrient-rich pot and savor every scrumptious spoonful!

Pumpkin Peanut Butter

Step up your peanut butter game by adding a beloved seasonal ingredient: pumpkin. Just stir in pumpkin purée and a few simple seasonings and get ready to enter dip bliss. Bonus: It doesn’t get any easier to make — no baking or kitchen gadgets required — you only need a mixing bowl and spoon. Then, be prepared to devour it spread on graham crackers, sliced fruit, whole-grain toast, muffins, or swirled into a bowl of warm oatmeal. Of course, you can also lick it straight off your spoon or fingers — anything goes!

Get the recipe below (makes a heaping 1/2 cup):

Ingredients

1/4 cup creamy peanut butter

1/4 cup canned pumpkin puree

2 tablespoons maple syrup, brown sugar or honey

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice blend or ground cinnamon

Preparation

In a small mixing bowl, add the peanut butter and pumpkin puree, and stir until well blended without any lumps or streaks. Mix in sweetener of choice, salt and seasoning. Stir until smooth and spreadable. Stash leftovers in a sealed container in the fridge for three to five days.