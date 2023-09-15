Joy Bauer’s healthy tailgating spread includes bell pepper nachos and edamame hummus

Football season is in full swing and these healthy dishes will score major points with you and your crew without compromising on flavor. Whether you’re craving caramel and candy apples, creamy hummus or loaded nachos, these recipes have you covered. Get ready to do a touchdown dance … with your taste buds!

Think the gang will miss those crunchy nachos? Nacho much after digging into this delicious rendition. Everyone always seems to enjoy the sweet, crispy bell pepper base and appreciate the color, nutrition and flavor that they bring to the table. It’s low-carb love! And this dish is incredibly versatile: If you’re serving a vegan crowd, skip the meat, cheese and sour cream, and double up on the beans, corn and salsa. It’s a cinch to adjust, ridiculously easy to toss together, and you can warm leftovers in the oven or microwave when you’re ready to eat.

Joy Bauer

Caramel and candied apples are a classic fall favorite, but they’re time-consuming to make and tough to eat on the stick (not to mention typically loaded with corn syrup). This version simplifies prep and makes digging in a whole lot healthier and more fun because you can add your favorite toppings to the whole batch or create different sections with various flavor themes on your baking sheet. Just slice your apples and top them with drizzles of nut butter, melty chocolate, shredded coconut, chopped nuts, berries and granola. If you want to add a layer of gooey sweet caramel, I’ve included a healthier DIY blender recipe using dates as the base. No matter what toppings you choose, it’s an app-solute delight!

Joy Bauer

Here’s a twist on classic hummus that uses edamame (young, green soybeans) in place of chickpeas. Edamame are packed with protein and fiber, a nutrient duo that gives this dip real staying power. Edamame also provides heart-healthy omega 3 fats, so every scoop is like giving your heart a big hug. For an extra dose of nutrition, be sure to serve this delicious dip with vitamin-rich veggie scoopers like colorful bell peppers, baby carrots, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and sugar snap peas.