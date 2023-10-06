Joy Bauer’s favorite fall desserts — including pumpkin doughnut holes

As we embrace the colorful hues of changing leaves and the cozy chill of sweater weather, we also welcome the flavors of autumn into our kitchen.

This week, I’m taking a few of fall’s most beloved desserts and putting a healthier spin on them so we can enjoy every sweet and scrumptious mouthful, whenever we’d like.

First up, your mouth will water from a Microwave Apple Pie that takes less than five minutes to make and totally hits the spot. Its ease and indulgence make it the quintessential treat for those spontaneous dessert cravings. It’s a combo of juicy apples and warming spices that’s sure to be the apple of your pie.

Next, prepare to be enchanted by two-ingredient pumpkin doughnut holes. They are delectable gems you can easily pop in the oven to bake while you rake. Seriously, they are so gourd. And while the cinnamon-y finish at the end is optional, I highly recommend you don’t skip this sweet step.

Finally, get ready for frozen banana ‘Snickers’ bliss, inspired by one of my all-time favorite candy bars. This treat melds the creamy texture of bananas and peanut butter with indulgent chocolate and crunchy nuts. It’s a heavenly bite that’s both nutritious and satisfying. Whether it’s for a quiet evening by the fireplace or a festive gathering, these crave-worthy treats cater to every mood and moment.

Apple pie fanatics, this one’s for you! With the same scrumptious aroma and flavors of freshly-baked apple pie filling, this simple rendition has even more a-peel-ing qualities you’re going to love: It’s made in the microwave, has a fraction of the sugar, carbs and saturated fat, and takes less than five minutes to whip up. This DIY dessert delivers the same indulgent goodness and sweet seasonal satisfaction as its sugary and labor-intensive counterpart (aka apple pie) — only it’s good to the core!

This is one cool recipe! Inspired by and reminiscent of the iconic Snickers bar, this bite-sized frozen treat is sweet, satisfying and completely crave-worthy. It’s also far healthier, too. The sliced banana base, which takes on an almost ice cream-like texture and taste when frozen, is so smooth and creamy! A spread of peanut butter makes for a rich and velvety interior and complements the indulgent taste of the chocolate coating and the crunchy texture of the peanut topping. In a nutshell, this is a one-bite wonder that is sure to make your taste buds sing!

These doughnut holes are pumpkin perfection. As the leaves turn golden and the air grows crisp, there’s a familiar craving for all things pumpkin-spiced, and these treats will hit the spot. Now, let’s be clear: These little bites won’t be sporting a shining health halo overhead, but when compared to their deep-fried counterparts, they’re a step in a more wholesome direction. Here’s why: First, they’re baked not fried. Second, they’re infused with real pumpkin puree so each bite not only encapsulates the essence of fall but also brings along the natural nutrients of pumpkin (hello, fiber, potassium and beta-carotene!). But fret not, if you’re experiencing pumpkin overload, try my baked Cinnamon-Sugar Doughnut Holes instead!