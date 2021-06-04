Ingredients
Chef notes
It's National Doughnut Day and you can score a hole-in-one with these bite-sized delights. Best part? You only need two simple ingredients for the batter, and the recipe takes mere minutes to prep. They are so good: Think soft, moist, cakey deliciousness dusted with a cinnamon-sugar coating. Plus, they're each only 40 calories a pop (yes, really!). Trust me, you will love this recipe a hole lot.
SWAP OPTION: Swap applesauce for 1 cup of canned pumpkin or sweet potato puree.
TECHNIQUE TIP: Use a mini muffin pan if you don’t have a doughnut hole pan.
Preparation
For the doughnuts:
Preheat oven to 325 F. Liberally mist a doughnut hole pan (or pans if you're using more than one) with nonstick oil spray and set aside.
In a large bowl, mix together cake mix, applesauce (or pumpkin/sweet potato puree) and water. Spoon the batter into the prepared pans (fill each compartment only about ¾ way, as they will puff in oven). Bake for 15 to 20 until doughnut holes are cooked and a toothpick comes out clean. Set the pans on the counter and let slightly cool before removing the doughnut holes.
For the cinnamon-sugar topping:
In small bowl, mix sugar and cinnamon. One at a time, brush the melted butter onto each doughnut top, then sprinkle on some sugar followed some cinnamon (alternatively, you can dip the doughnut tops directly into the sugar-cinnamon mix). Enjoy warm or room temperature.