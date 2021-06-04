Chef notes

It's National Doughnut Day and you can score a hole-in-one with these bite-sized delights. Best part? You only need two simple ingredients for the batter, and the recipe takes mere minutes to prep. They are so good: Think soft, moist, cakey deliciousness dusted with a cinnamon-sugar coating. Plus, they're each only 40 calories a pop (yes, really!). Trust me, you will love this recipe a hole lot.

SWAP OPTION: Swap applesauce for 1 cup of canned pumpkin or sweet potato puree.

TECHNIQUE TIP: Use a mini muffin pan if you don’t have a doughnut hole pan.