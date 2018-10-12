Feel-good comfort food: dairy-free cookies, vegan pasta and gluten-free granola

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

TODAY's very own production assistant, Samah Dada, food blogger and Instagrammer, is stopping by to share a few of her favorite healthy and allergy-friendly recipes. She shows us how to make vegan pasta with creamy avocado sauce, dairy-free dark chocolate chunk cookies and gluten-free granola.

"The avocado cream sauce is both light and refreshing — qualities rarely found in creamy sauces," says Samah. "This sauce also maintains an amazing brightness with the addition of fresh basil and lemon and is extremely versatile."

"There's nothing better than being able to whip up a batch of cookies that uses all real, whole ingredients! These vegan, gluten- and grain-free chocolate chunk cookies are sweetened with un-refined coconut sugar are made with a base of coconut and almond flour, which give them an almost cake-like texture."

"When you're on the go you can always use a quick breakfast and a good snack. You can stash this healthy snacking granola in your bag, toss it on top of yogurt, enjoy it with almond milk or eat straight up."

