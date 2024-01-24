8 most popular foods at Trader Joe’s, according to customers

At last, Trader Joe’s annual roundup of its most beloved customer food items is here!

On Jan. 22, the grocery store released its list of Annual Customer Choice Awards Winners — based on votes from its customers — for its 15th year.

Since 2009, the company has been collecting lists of favorite products, then sharing the top-five in several categories. But last year, as Trader Joe’s noted in a blog post, it retired five products that had won many times in multiple categories over the years (sorry, Mandarin Orange Chicken!), which has allowed some shakeups in formerly firm categories. But you can still check out those “retired” products in TJ’s Product Hall of Fame.

This year, customers voted on their favorite cheeses, snacks, beverages, produce and more. So grab your grocery cart and have a look at this year’s winners. It’ll make your trip-making decision down the aisles as easy as pie.

You'll want to keep a glass of water and milk for these bad boys. TODAY Illustration / Trader Joe's

Just like last year, Trader Joe’s zesty, crunchy rolled-up corn chips have taken home the prize of overall favorite. For fans of Takis and all things that will make the roof of your mouth feel like it’s on fire, this one will be a surefire favorite in your cabinet.

Runners-up

Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings

Kimbap

Steamed Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings (a Jenna Bush Hager favorite!)

Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese

Favorite Beverage: Apple Cider

You'll stir up the life at the party with this cider. TODAY Illustration / Trader Joe's

TJ’s beloved Apple Cider might only appear on its shelves for the autumnal season, but it will always be on your mind. Loaded with apple and spiced flavors, for this one, you’ll want to fill up your mugs and enjoy the hype.

Runners-up

French Market Sparkling Lemonade

Triple Ginger Brew

100% Tangerine Juice

Non-Dairy Brown Sugar Flavored Oat Creamer

Favorite Cheese: Goat Cheese

Spread the word. The goat cheese is in. TODAY Illustration / Trader Joe's

You’ll have a baa-a-a-ll with TJ’s creamy, fresh goat cheese option. The grocer recommends serving the cheese crumbled or with Chevrè with Honey.

Runners-up

Syrah Soaked Toscano Cheese Spread & Dip (limited)

Burrata

Toscano Cheese with Black Pepper

English Farmhouse Cheddar with Caramelized Onions

Favorite Produce: Bananas

Go bananas! TODAY Illustration / Trader Joe's

TJ’s customers are going bananas for a bundle of these peelable fruits. The brand says its prices are unmatched at 19 cents per banana.

Runners-up

Teeny Tiny Avocados

Honeycrisp Apples

Persian Cucumbers

Lemony Arugula Basil Complete Salad Kit

Cheesy, creamy and absolutely dippable. TODAY Illustration / Trader Joe's

Who doesn’t love a warm, gooey dip made primarily of cheese? According to the grocer, its Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip is great to top off with a burger, those rolled chips and basically any vegetable.

Runners-up

Mac and Cheese Bites

Parmesan Pastry Pups

Greek Spanakopita

Vegetable Bird’s Nests with Soy Dipping Sauce

Favorite Breakfast and Brunch: Hashbrowns

No need to hash out a plan for breakfast when you've got these babies on the back burner. TODAY Illustration / Trader Joe's

You can never go wrong with ol’ reliable, and Trader Joe’s customers agree! Dubbed the brand’s customer top pick for breakfast and brunch, these pre-shredded potatoes make for the perfect side for breakfast, piled in your egg sando, or as the “toast” for your avocado toast.

Runners-up

Chocolate Croissants

Almond Croissants

Double Chocolate Croissants (limited)

Chicken Sausage Breakfast Patties

Best Lunch and Dinner: Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice

Staying in? Treat yourself! TODAY Illustration / Trader Joe's

Let’s give a round of applause to Trader Joe’s beloved tandoor-style fare for all the comfort and warm feelings it provides.

Runners-up

Chicken Tikka Masala

Steamed Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings

Vegetable Fried Rice

Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings

Yes, they made the list twice this year! TODAY Illustration / Trader Joe's

No, you’re not seeing double! Yes, TJ’s Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips was so good that topped the list in not one, but two categories.

Runners-up

Organic Elote Corn Chip Dippers

World’s Puffiest White Cheddar Corn Puffs

Crunchy Curls

Patio Potato Chips (limited)

Best Sweet Treat: Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches

No ending is complete without a sweet treat; perhaps there’s no better way than reaching for something with “sublime” in the name. This tasty delight has vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two chocolate chip cookies and rolled in chips.

Rolled in mini chocolate chips? Sounds sublime! TODAY Illustration

Runners-up