I tried 10 store-bought hummus brands and one was clearly the head of the spread

There was a decade of my life when I ate hummus every single day. It was (and still is) my all-time favorite snack, coupled with whole-grain crackers and topped with Sriracha (don’t knock it till you try it).

If there is anyone qualified to rank 10 of the most popular store-bought hummuses (hummi?), it’s me. And yes, I say this with a Charlie Sheen "tiger blood"-level ego. (Just swap tiger blood with hummus because my body composition, at this point, is at least 5% of the creamy, smooth Middle Eastern dip that goes well with practically anything.)

I haven’t come across many hummuses I dislike, including all 10 on this list. Each tub shines in different ways, which isn’t to say they’re all worthy of participation trophies, but if you’re in a pinch and it’s hummus or nothing, you won’t be disappointed by a single option.

To keep the ranking fair and consistent, I only taste-tested original or traditional varieties of each brand (sans the fun toppings like pine nuts, roasted garlic and red pepper that you will find in any grocery store). Here are the results, which will surely inspire a bevy of unnecessary hate comments on social media because Americans have very strong opinions when it comes to hummus (much like myself, TBH).

10. Roots Original Hummus

Roots Original Hummus

If "roots" implies the root system of a cumin plant, then the company lives up to its name. This tasted like it belonged in a taco spread and not on a plate with Kalamata olives, tzatziki and warm pita. Of course, herbaceous and earthy qualities aren’t necessarily bad things (and will favor a different palate), but I prefer my hummus to be a bit more well-balanced, like my general mood.

9. Ithaca Classic Hummus

Ithaca Classic Hummus

Bang for your buck? More like tang for your buck, thanks to the presence of lemon juice and a seemingly misplaced vinegar. The latter ingredient doesn’t really add much to the recipe, so its overwhelming taste was a tad confusing (and jarring, frankly) on the tongue. But if “bright" and "citrusy” are words you like to associate with your ideal hummus, this is absolutely the one for you.

8. Cava Traditional Hummus

Cava Traditional Hummus

What Ithaca delivered in tang, Cava delivered in tahini. Of course the sesame paste can make a hummus taste even more authentic, but it completely overpowered this tub. I love Cava’s fast-casual restaurants and the company’s epic grain and salad bowls, but the hummus really only shines when offset by other bold-flavored options like meat, roasted veggies and Greek-inspired sauces. So just be sure to use this when making another Mediterranean or Middle Eastern-inspired dish as its supporting actor. It’s not quite at Meryl Streep-levels to assume the role of star.

7. Tribe Classic Hummus

Tribe Classic Hummus

This is a perfectly acceptable hummus, but it’s a tad bland and one-noted. There is also a bit of grit to its texture, which may be off-putting to picky eaters if devoured solely with chips or sliced vegetables. That said, it’s one that I would absolutely spread on a sandwich to add another element of flavor and consistency. And Tribe’s Dill Pickle Hummus has become a refrigerator staple, in case you want to give one of the brand’s beloved flavored iterations a shot.

6. Amazon Kitchen Classic Hummus

Amazon Kitchen Classic Hummus

There was a slight sourness to Amazon Kitchen’s take on hummus, but it wasn’t off-putting enough to have it go straight into the trash. I actually thought this was, for the most part, well-balanced with hints of spice and lemon, but not as overwhelming as Roots and Ithaca. My only complaint is that the tub was so darn small. So if you’re not Thumbelina, opt for two or three units (which are, of course, priced affordably, thanks to Amazon Fresh).

5. Trader Joe’s Organic Hummus

Trader Joe’s Organic Hummus

It’s no surprise that Trader Joe’s carries a pretty stellar hummus that has inspired off-shoots like layered and Mediterranean varieties, both of which have developed cult-like followings similar to the chain’s Cookie Butter and Cauliflower Gnocchi. It is, however, a bit on the oily side, so you’ll want to avoid adding that splash of high-quality olive oil to the top. (Unless excessive oil is your thing, in which case, let me introduce you to my forehead.)

4. Cedar’s Original Hommus

Cedar’s Original Hommus

Boasting a silky-smooth mouthfeel with virtually zero aftertaste, Cedar’s really shined in a way that I could have never predicted. In fact, it was one of the first tubs I polished off in its entirety. It also tasted closest to my No. 1 pick, which obviously gave it bonus points. If I am not diving head-first into a hummus with a red lid, it looks like green is the next best thing (much like Christmas!).

3. Boar’s Head Traditional Hummus

Boar’s Head Traditional Hummus

I know what you’re probably thinking: Is this hummus made with cured meats and cheeses? The answer is “I wish,” but Boar’s Head actually makes a killer hummus. This was, by far, the sleeper hit of the bunch, with a very chickpea-forward bite that celebrates hummus’ primary ingredient (instead of covering it up with cumin, vinegar or any of the other aforementioned distractions).

2. 365 Whole Foods Market Original Hummus

365 Whole Foods Market Original Hummus

After weeks of disappointment from the 365 Whole Foods Market brand in mayonnaise and almond butter rankings, I was relieved to come across grocery store’s hummus: refreshing, smooth and, best of all, garlic-forward. It’s now something that will immediately go into my shopping cart if I’m there to pick up carrot cake, sushi and other Whole Foods favorites.

1. Sabra Classic Hummus

Sabra Classic Hummus

Call me a sell-out, call me a cliché, call me the basic of all b----s if you really need an outlet to release anger. This thick, dense dip dominates the hummus market and for good reason: It’s just damn delicious. I don’t care about its preservatives, I don’t care about its mainstream appeal to those with unsophisticated palates — Sabra’s hummus has never failed me and I will gladly devour a family-sized tub in one sitting. Thank you, next.