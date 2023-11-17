IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Grill Dads serve up green chile cheesesteaks and pulled pork hotdish for game day

Game day just got a lot more exciting with these flavors.
By Ryan Fey and Mark Anderson

This weekend, the Denver Broncos are facing off against the Minnesota Vikings. To celebrate the exciting matchup, Ryan Fey and Mark Anderson, aka The Grill Dads, are cooking up recipes inspired by each team on our TODAY Food Loves Football series. In honor of the Vikings, they're making a classic, comforting, Midwest-style hotdish with pulled pork and Tater Tots. As a nod to the Broncos, they're giving cheesesteaks a Mile High City makeover with green chile con queso.

Pulled Pork Hotdish
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Pulled Pork Hotdish

Mark Anderson

Nothing says Sunday and Minnesota football more than hotdish. Its rich and creamy sauce, crispy potatoes and smoky pork check all the boxes with almost no prep time. It warms the body, heart and soul.

Green Chile Cheesesteaks
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Green Chile Cheesesteaks

Ryan Fey

This sandwich was built for those watching the Broncos live. You need the perfect bite to survive when you're a mile high with freezing temperatures. This dish has a big, beefy, rib-eye flavor, griddled onions, hot chiles and smooth, spicy queso. It will warm you up and help you forget about the score (if they're losing).

