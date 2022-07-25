3 frozen summer treats for when it's too hot to function

TODAY's culinary producer and food stylist Katie Stilo is in the kitchen whipping up frozen summer treats for the dog days of summer. Because it's hot. Like, really, really hot. She shows us how to make a boozy orange Creamsicle milkshake, pistachio icebox Cake and frozen Rice Krispies Treats.

Summers as a kid for me consisted of chasing down the ice cream man for a cool treat pretty much daily. My go-to? An orange Creamsicle pop. I decided to turn my favorite childhood treat into the perfect boozy summer milkshake! Pro-tip: Serve with an extra floater of orange liqueur if you are looking to kick it up a notch.

The secret behind the ultimate Rice Krispies recipe is, of course, the Marshmallow Fluff. It keeps the treats moist and, along with mini marshmallows, really amps up that toasty, buttery flavor that some treats lack.

To turn these into a cool summer treat, place in the freezer for at least an hour. Dip in melted chocolate before serving for an extra indulgent bite. Sprinkle on your favorite crushed candy, chopped nuts or sprinkles!

Making an impressive summer dessert shouldn’t require you to use your oven! This simple icebox cake comes together in minutes, and you won’t even have to heat up your kitchen. The wafer cookies will soften slightly in the fridge as the dessert sits. The small addition of almond extract brings out the pistachio flavor. This recipe truly comes together faster than you could place a delivery order for ice cream.

