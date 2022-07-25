COOK TIME
5 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
8-10
Ingredients
- 1 (12-ounce) can frozen orange juice concentrate
- 28 ounces vanilla ice cream
- 2 cups ice
- 6 ounces vodka
- 2 ounces orange liqueur
- orange slices, for garnish
Chef notes
Summers as a kid for me consisted of chasing down the ice cream man for a cool treat pretty much daily. My go-to? An orange Creamsicle pop. I decided to turn my favorite childhood treat into the perfect boozy summer milkshake! Pro-tip: Serve with an extra floater of orange liqueur if you are looking to kick it up a notch.
Swap option: Try it with frozen lemonade instead of orange concentrate.
Preparation
Combine all ingredients in a blender. Blend on high speed until smooth. Serve in a frosty mug and garnish with an orange slice.