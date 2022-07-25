Chef notes

Summers as a kid for me consisted of chasing down the ice cream man for a cool treat pretty much daily. My go-to? An orange Creamsicle pop. I decided to turn my favorite childhood treat into the perfect boozy summer milkshake! Pro-tip: Serve with an extra floater of orange liqueur if you are looking to kick it up a notch.

Swap option: Try it with frozen lemonade instead of orange concentrate.