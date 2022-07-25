IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

12 finds that racked up rave reviews this month — starting at $8

Boozy Creamsicle Milkshake

COOK TIME
5 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
8-10
RATE THIS RECIPE
(17)

Cool down with these easy-to-make summer treats

04:39
Katie Stilo
COOK TIME
5 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
8-10
RATE THIS RECIPE
(17)

Ingredients

  • 1 (12-ounce) can frozen orange juice concentrate
  • 28 ounces vanilla ice cream
  • 2 cups ice
  • 6 ounces vodka
  • 2 ounces orange liqueur
  • orange slices, for garnish

Chef notes

Summers as a kid for me consisted of chasing down the ice cream man for a cool treat pretty much daily. My go-to? An orange Creamsicle pop. I decided to turn my favorite childhood treat into the perfect boozy summer milkshake! Pro-tip: Serve with an extra floater of orange liqueur if you are looking to kick it up a notch.

Swap option: Try it with frozen lemonade instead of orange concentrate.

Preparation

Combine all ingredients in a blender. Blend on high speed until smooth. Serve in a frosty mug and garnish with an orange slice.

Recipe Tags

EntertainingPartySummerDrinks

More DrinksSee All

Frozen Aperol Peach Margarita Pitcher

Arnold Palermo

Frozen Shirley

Summer Mule

Dry Tai

Mango Margarita Pops with Lime Salt

Dirty Shirley Ice Pops

The Showstopper Cocktail

Bourbon Peach Pie Ice Pops

Cherry Sangria