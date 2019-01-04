Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Chef, restaurateur and regular TODAY guest Matt Abdoo is visiting the TODAY kitchen to share some of his favorite football-friendly finger foods for the latest installment of our TODAY Food Loves Football series. He's coming in grill blazin' with his recipes for hummus with a twist, baked barbecue chicken wings with Alabama white sauce and baby back ribs with a sweet peach sauce.

I love this spin on classic hummus, which was a staple of any gathering back home where I grew up in upstate New York, including holidays, birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, parties and football games!

Two types of sauce — one that's spicy and one that's creamy — amp up the flavor in these baked chicken wings.

Baby back ribs are always a crowd-pleaser for your carnivorous friends, and although they take a while to cook, they are super easy to prepare.

