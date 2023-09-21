Focaccia nachos and taco wings are the ultimate football finger foods

TODAY's food stylist and culinary producer Katie Stilo is in the kitchen cooking up great game-day recipes to celebrate the start of football season. She shows us how to make Italian-inspired focaccia nachos (aka "foccachos") and taco-flavored wings with a chipotle sauce.

If anything can be turned into a chip these days, why not do it with focaccia? And while you're at it, add your entire Sunday sauce dinner on top for the ultimate appetizer!

Dry-brining wings is a great way to add a lot of flavors with minimal work. I'm utilizing store-bought taco seasoning packets here to make the work even less. I suggest buying the taco kit box that contains the seasoning packet, hard shells and taco sauce so you'll have everything you need. Crush the taco shells on top of the wings for extra crunch. Drizzle the taco sauce packet over top to really set these wings apart!

