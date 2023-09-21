IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

An exclusive deal on fall booties, a $7 beauty essential shoppers love and more

Focaccia nachos and taco wings are the ultimate football finger foods

Kick off football season with some culinary creativity.

Focaccia nachos are a thing and they’re delicious

03:21
/ Source: TODAY
By Katie Stilo

TODAY's food stylist and culinary producer Katie Stilo is in the kitchen cooking up great game-day recipes to celebrate the start of football season. She shows us how to make Italian-inspired focaccia nachos (aka "foccachos") and taco-flavored wings with a chipotle sauce.

Foccachos (Foccacia Nachos)
Courtesy Anthony Contrino

Get The Recipe

Foccachos (Foccacia Nachos)

Katie Stilo

If anything can be turned into a chip these days, why not do it with focaccia? And while you're at it, add your entire Sunday sauce dinner on top for the ultimate appetizer!

Taco-Flavored Wings with Chipotle Glaze
Courtesy Anthony Contrino

Get The Recipe

Taco-Flavored Wings with Chipotle Glaze

Katie Stilo

Dry-brining wings is a great way to add a lot of flavors with minimal work. I'm utilizing store-bought taco seasoning packets here to make the work even less. I suggest buying the taco kit box that contains the seasoning packet, hard shells and taco sauce so you'll have everything you need. Crush the taco shells on top of the wings for extra crunch. Drizzle the taco sauce packet over top to really set these wings apart!

If you like those creative tailgating recipes, you should also try these:

Hot Tamale Dip
Angie Mosier

Get The Recipe

Hot Tamale Dip

Elizabeth Heiskell
Plantain Pork Nachos
Courtesy JJ Johnson

Get The Recipe

Plantain Pork Nachos

JJ Johnson
Katie Stilo