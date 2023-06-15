Jessie James Decker makes Ryan Reynold’s ‘Vasectomy’ cocktail because her husband won’t get one

This year, Jessie James Decker is helping Ryan Reynolds promote his famous cocktail, "The Vasectomy."

After Nick Cannon took on the job last year and Reynolds the year prior, Decker jokes in Reynolds' Aviation American Gin ad that she is the perfect spokesperson because her husband, Eric Decker, "refuses" to get a vasectomy himself.

“So, I’m taking matters into my own hands,” she says in the clip.

Decker then proceeds to make the "smooth" drink that features Reynolds’ gin, part of his Vasectomy Cocktail Kit. But before she pours any of the liquor into her glass, she starts by filling her cup to the brim with ice.

"That's probably more ice than you need to soothe your tender areas after what I'm told is a pretty quick and painless procedure," she jokes. "I mean, it's not like giving birth."

"Next, let's add one ounce of cranberry juice. Sweet like an outpatient gesture of love," she says.

After adding 1.25 ounces of gin, 1 ounce of cranberry juice, a dash of lemon juice and 3 ounces of tonic, Decker then picks up a long orange peel, which she cuts short to garnish her drink (nice).

"And there you have it! The Vasectomy. Cheers," she says while taking a sip of the cocktail.

Reynolds, who walks into the frame with Decker's husband then jokes that the drink doesn't actually work.

Jessie James Decker and her husband, Eric Decker, appear in a Father's Day ad for Ryan Reynolds' famous drink "The Vasectomy." Courtesy Aviation American Gin

But Decker tells her hubby not to listen to him as he samples the cocktail for himself.

“They work,” she whispers.

Decker and her husband share three kids, Vivianne Rose, Eric Jr., and Forrest. In January, Decker told Us Weekly she wasn't looking to expand her family, and when she told her husband to go get a vasectomy, he refused.

“I keep asking him, ‘Go make that appointment’ and he won’t. He just won’t do it,” she said at the time. “He says it takes, like, his manhood away from him. So he’s just gonna leave it, I guess.”