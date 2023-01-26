Jessie James Decker wants her husband, Eric Decker, to get a vasectomy — but he gets a little snippy when she brings it up.

“I keep asking him, ‘Go make that appointment,’ and he won’t. He just won’t do it,” Jessie, 34, told Us Weekly earlier this month. “He says it takes, like, his manhood away from him. So he’s just gonna leave it, I guess.”

This idea that a vasectomy could affect sexual function or someone's "manhood," is a common misconception, according to one expert.

Jessie and the former NFL player, 35, share kids Vivianne, 8, Eric “Bubby” Jr., 7, and Forrest, 4. The couple, who have been married since 2013, have no plans to expand their family at the moment.

“I feel like as of right now, it’s probably a no,” Jessie shared while speaking with Us Weekly.

But at the same time, Jessie said they’re not using birth control.

“I mean, you know, if it happens, it’s always a blessing,” the singer revealed. “We’re not doing anything to truly prevent that.”

Last year, Eric told the outlet that he was “nervous” to book the procedure because “it’s a little power being taken (away).”

That’s a common misconception, according to Dr. Bobby Najari, director of the Male Infertility Program in the Department of Urology at NYU Langone Health.

“The main concern that men have about vasectomy is that it will have a negative impact on their sexual function,” Najari tells TODAY.com. “But the only thing that changes is that the fluid that comes out during an ejaculation doesn’t contain sperm.”

Najari notes that sperm only make up 5% of that fluid. He also emphasizes that a vasectomy has no impact on the strength of an erection or the sensitivity of the penis.

“It also won't effect that intensity of orgasm because that’s related to the muscular contraction of the pelvis,” he explains. "So, again, the only thing that changes is the volume of the fluid — and it's so small that people can't notice."

While Decker may not be convinced, one study by a health research company found that Google searches on vasectomies increased 99% in the weeks after a Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked last year.

A vasectomy is a permanent method of birth control in which the vas deferens, which carry sperm from the testicles to the urethra, are cut and sealed.

About 50 million men have had a vasectomy in the United States, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Vasectomies are very safe, although there are some possible risks, such as chronic pain, fluid build up, swelling and infection, according to The Mayo Clinic.

Related video: