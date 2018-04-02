Can't put your phone down? You may be able to get free Domino's pizza

share tweet pin email

If you thought mobile games were addictive before, imagine adding free fast food into the mix.

On Monday, Domino's Pizza launched a first-of-its-kind gaming experience that has a top prize you can actually enjoy IRL ... pizza!

The pizza chain's "Piece of the Pie Pursuit" is capitalizing on the steadily growing popularity of online gaming. Typically, kids are the ones firing away, like in the recent phenomenon "Fortnite." But sometimes, if the game is good enough, it has the whole family out and about.

Remember the "Pokemon Go" spectacle? That game that had gamers and non-gamers of all ages racing around cities all over the world, on the hunt for imaginary creatures. And who could forget "Candy Crush," the addictive game with invitations that became a little too pesky on Facebook.

But what if a feat in "Candy Crush" resulted in a delivery of actual treats? Well, Domino's just cornered the market.

As part of its Piece of the Pie Rewards program (which offers members 10 points for orders costing $10 or more placed online, by phone and in store), Domino's announced that the new game will be a part of its point-earning system.

The mobile game puts players in the center of a Rube Goldberg machine, which is also featured in the pizza chain's latest commercial. The game has six levels with varying pizza-themed challenges, such as guiding a pizza cutter car down a track. When a player completes all six levels, they can claim 10 rewards points and get one step closer to free food. Once they reach 60 points, players can redeem them online for one medium, two-topping pizza.

Joining the mobile game craze is just another feat for the pizza chain that has been at the forefront of ordering technology since launching its pizza tracker app in 2008, including testing a self-driving delivery car recently.

Piece of the Pie Pursuit is free to download on iTunes or Google Play, but you must be a member of the Domino's rewards program to play.