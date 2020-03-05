Daphne Oz gives turkey tacos and chocolate muffins a healthy twist

Cookbook author and lifestyle expert Daphne Oz is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite feel-good recipes: turkey tacos and better-for-you banana muffins.

I love tacos! This healthier version is one of my favorites because the beans and turkey are packed with protein and the spices add a ton of flavor. You get all the goodness of a taco and don't feel like you're missing out on flavor.

This is not your average breakfast muffin. Imagine a fudgy, rich, chocolaty brownie and then picture yourself dancing around your kitchen, exuberant with the knowledge that these babies are truly guilt-free, since (almost) all the sinfully sweet goodness is derived from bananas, applesauce and cocoa powder. That's something to get up for in the morning!

