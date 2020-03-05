Score up to 56% off spring fashion and beauty essentials on 'Shop the Stars with Jill Martin'

Daphne Oz gives turkey tacos and chocolate muffins a healthy twist

Daphne Oz makes a few simple swaps to make turkey tacos and chocolate muffins healthier.

Make Daphne Oz's healthier turkey tacos

March 5, 202004:32

/ Source: TODAY
By Daphne Oz

Cookbook author and lifestyle expert Daphne Oz is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite feel-good recipes: turkey tacos and better-for-you banana muffins.

Salsa Turkey Tacos
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Daphne Oz

I love tacos! This healthier version is one of my favorites because the beans and turkey are packed with protein and the spices add a ton of flavor. You get all the goodness of a taco and don't feel like you're missing out on flavor.

Chocolate Banana Flax Muffins
Alamy
Daphne Oz

This is not your average breakfast muffin. Imagine a fudgy, rich, chocolaty brownie and then picture yourself dancing around your kitchen, exuberant with the knowledge that these babies are truly guilt-free, since (almost) all the sinfully sweet goodness is derived from bananas, applesauce and cocoa powder. That's something to get up for in the morning!

Build Presents Daphne Oz Discussing KIND Snacks' "Raise The Bar" ContestDaphne Oz