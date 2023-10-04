Creative coffee drinks for any time of day

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Master mixologist Tiffanie Barriere is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to shake up some eye-opening drinks spiked with dark, rich coffee. She shows us how to make a shaken tequila and coffee cocktail, frothy coffee milk and a warm hibiscus, orange and cinnamon cup of joe.

(Sponsored by Folgers.)

The joy of a little foam on a glass of milk brings a playfulness to your cup of coffee. This drink is like the sophisticated, nuanced, all-grown-up version of chocolate milk. It's a fun and comforting way to start your day and get that much-needed jolt of caffeine.

The combination and aroma of hibiscus-scented coffee and cinnamon-orange syrup bring comfort and coziness to the day. It's exciting on the palate, and each sip brings a new sensation of flavors and scents.

Together, tequila and coffee provide a vibrant and delicious addition to your day — any time of the day! The combination is spicy and invigorating. Serve with three coffee beans for good health, wealth and love.

