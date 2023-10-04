IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Creative coffee drinks for any time of day

Perk up morning, afternoon and evening drinks with coffee.

Try these creative coffee drinks for different times of the day

By Tiffanie Barriere

Master mixologist Tiffanie Barriere is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to shake up some eye-opening drinks spiked with dark, rich coffee. She shows us how to make a shaken tequila and coffee cocktail, frothy coffee milk and a warm hibiscus, orange and cinnamon cup of joe.

Hop, Skip and a Jump
Hop, Skip and a Jump

Tiffanie Barriere

The joy of a little foam on a glass of milk brings a playfulness to your cup of coffee. This drink is like the sophisticated, nuanced, all-grown-up version of chocolate milk. It's a fun and comforting way to start your day and get that much-needed jolt of caffeine.

Balancing Act
Balancing Act

Tiffanie Barriere

The combination and aroma of hibiscus-scented coffee and cinnamon-orange syrup bring comfort and coziness to the day. It's exciting on the palate, and each sip brings a new sensation of flavors and scents.

Buenos Dias Cocktail
Buenos Dias Cocktail

Tiffanie Barriere

Together, tequila and coffee provide a vibrant and delicious addition to your day — any time of the day! The combination is spicy and invigorating. Serve with three coffee beans for good health, wealth and love.

If you like those caffeinated cocktails, you should also try these:

Espresso Martini
Espresso Martini

Laura Vitale
Valerie's Irish Coffee with Lemon-Vanilla Whipped Cream
Valerie's Irish Coffee with Lemon-Vanilla Whipped Cream

Valerie Bertinelli
Tiffanie Barriere