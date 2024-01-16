IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

'Brunch With Babs' means overnight oats and berry smoothies

Almond milk is the secret to the smoothest smoothies and creamiest overnight oats, according to Babs.
/ Source: TODAY
By Babs Costello

Home cook, author and social media sensation Barbara "Babs" Costello, also known as "Brunch with Babs" online, is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a couple of quick and easy breakfast recipes to make your life easier in th emorning. She shows us how to make fruity and nutty overnight oats and a red berry smoothie with granola.

(Paid for by Silk.)

Morning Glory Overnight Oats
Courtesy Babs Costello

Get The Recipe

Morning Glory Overnight Oats

Babs Costello

I love this recipe because it's easy to prep for a grab-and-go breakfast, and it's hearty and delicious. It is filled with eye-opening flavors and satisfying textures — a perfect way to start the day!

Red Berry Crisp Smoothie
Courtesy Babs Costello

Get The Recipe

Red Berry Crisp Smoothie

Babs Costello

This bright and cheery smoothie is simple, nutritious and so delicious. It's like a berry crisp in a glass! The granola and almonds add a satisfying crunch that makes this drink feel like a complete meal.

If you like those easy morning recipes, you should also try these:

Smoothie Bowls 3 Ways
TODAY All Day

Get The Recipe

Smoothie Bowls 3 Ways

Priyanka Naik
Slow-Cooker Maple Oatmeal
Casey Barber / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Slow-Cooker Maple Oatmeal

Casey Barber
Babs Costello

Babs Costello