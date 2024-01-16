'Brunch With Babs' means overnight oats and berry smoothies

Home cook, author and social media sensation Barbara "Babs" Costello, also known as "Brunch with Babs" online, is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a couple of quick and easy breakfast recipes to make your life easier in th emorning. She shows us how to make fruity and nutty overnight oats and a red berry smoothie with granola.

(Paid for by Silk.)

I love this recipe because it's easy to prep for a grab-and-go breakfast, and it's hearty and delicious. It is filled with eye-opening flavors and satisfying textures — a perfect way to start the day!

This bright and cheery smoothie is simple, nutritious and so delicious. It's like a berry crisp in a glass! The granola and almonds add a satisfying crunch that makes this drink feel like a complete meal.

