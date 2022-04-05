IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Get up to 87% off jewelry, wireless earbuds and more Steals & Deals for Mother’s Day

Rainbow Smoothie Bowls 3 Ways

COOK TIME
5 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
TODAY All Day

TODAY Table is sponsored by Walmart. Our editors independently created this recipe. If you purchase the ingredients through our links, we earn a commission. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

Priyanka Naik
COOK TIME
5 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Ingredients

Mango-Turmeric Bowl
  • 1 cup frozen coconut milk cubes
  • 1 cup frozen mango
  • 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
  • 1 pinch freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon light agave, or to taste
  • 1 tablespoon unsweetened nondairy milk
  • Fresh mango cubes, to garnish
Spirulina-Banana Bowl
  • 1 cup frozen coconut milk cubes
  • 1 cup frozen banana, sliced
  • 1 teaspoon spirulina powder
  • 1 tablespoon light agave (or to taste)
  • 1 tablespoon unsweetened nondairy milk
  • Sliced banana, to garnish
Pitaya-Coconut Bowl
  • 1 cup frozen coconut milk cubes
  • 1 cup frozen pink dragon fruit, peeled and cubed
  • 1/2 teaspoon rose essence
  • 1 tablespoon unsweetened nondairy milk (optional)
  • Fresh dragon fruit and dried rose petals

Fulfilled byWalmart Logo

Chef notes

Have you ever scrolled through social media and been totally blown away by gorgeous, vibrant smoothie bowls of all colors? They look totally complicated, but I promise you, they can be super easy to make at home. The base for all of these fruity smoothie bowls is simply frozen coconut milk cubes. The possibilities for mix-ins is pretty much endless! Garnish these bowls with my deliciously spiced Saffron-Cardamom Granola for a real brunch treat. 

Technique tip: To make the frozen coconut milk cubes, pour 1 can of full fat coconut milk into an ice cube tray. Freeze for 4 to 5 hours or overnight until solid.

Preparation

For each bowl, blend ingredients until super smooth and creamy. Add additional unsweetened plant milk as necessary.

Pour into bowls, garnish and serve immediately.

Recipe Tags

BreakfastBrunchTODAY TableVegan
How to shop TODAY recipes

Here's everything you need to know about the cool new feature.

Learn More