Ingredients
- 1 cup frozen coconut milk cubes
- 1 cup frozen mango
- 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
- 1 pinch freshly ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon light agave, or to taste
- 1 tablespoon unsweetened nondairy milk
- Fresh mango cubes, to garnish
- 1 cup frozen coconut milk cubes
- 1 cup frozen banana, sliced
- 1 teaspoon spirulina powder
- 1 tablespoon light agave (or to taste)
- 1 tablespoon unsweetened nondairy milk
- Sliced banana, to garnish
- 1 cup frozen coconut milk cubes
- 1 cup frozen pink dragon fruit, peeled and cubed
- 1/2 teaspoon rose essence
- 1 tablespoon unsweetened nondairy milk (optional)
- Fresh dragon fruit and dried rose petals
Chef notes
Have you ever scrolled through social media and been totally blown away by gorgeous, vibrant smoothie bowls of all colors? They look totally complicated, but I promise you, they can be super easy to make at home. The base for all of these fruity smoothie bowls is simply frozen coconut milk cubes. The possibilities for mix-ins is pretty much endless! Garnish these bowls with my deliciously spiced Saffron-Cardamom Granola for a real brunch treat.
Technique tip: To make the frozen coconut milk cubes, pour 1 can of full fat coconut milk into an ice cube tray. Freeze for 4 to 5 hours or overnight until solid.
Preparation
For each bowl, blend ingredients until super smooth and creamy. Add additional unsweetened plant milk as necessary.
Pour into bowls, garnish and serve immediately.
