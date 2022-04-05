Chef notes

Have you ever scrolled through social media and been totally blown away by gorgeous, vibrant smoothie bowls of all colors? They look totally complicated, but I promise you, they can be super easy to make at home. The base for all of these fruity smoothie bowls is simply frozen coconut milk cubes. The possibilities for mix-ins is pretty much endless! Garnish these bowls with my deliciously spiced Saffron-Cardamom Granola for a real brunch treat.

Technique tip: To make the frozen coconut milk cubes, pour 1 can of full fat coconut milk into an ice cube tray. Freeze for 4 to 5 hours or overnight until solid.