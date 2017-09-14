Stuffed burgers, braised brats and 2 over-the-top dips for game day

share tweet email

We're really getting into the swing of Sunday Night Football season and gearing up for this weekend's game with the next installment of our TODAY Food Loves Football series. This week, chef Grayson Schmitz is serving up Wisconsin-inspired snacks for the Green Bay Packers and chef Jamika Pessoa is dishing out some Atlanta-inspired eats for the Falcons.

Schmitz is cooking up meaty bratwursts braised in beer and a melty cheese dip with pimentos and chili, while Pessoa is preparing bacon and cheese-stuffed turkey burgers and a creamy dip with sweet Vidalia onions.

Grayson's recipes:

Braising hearty sausages in beer adds even more flavor to the smoky grilled links.

Pimento cheese is a versatile spread that is great on its own, but even better added to burgers, egg sandwiches and grilled cheese, smeared on pretzels or incorporated into dips.

Jamika's recipes:

This burger covers all flavor bases since it's sweet, savory, spicy, cheesy ... and bacon-y. It's easy to make and it has a surprising treat of bacon and cheese on the inside.

Forget that cold onion dip from the jar. This dip is creamy, super cheesy and very versatile. This one will have your guests coming back for more!

If you like those game day recipes, you should also try these: