Would you try 'milk' made from avocados?

Avocado isn't just for eating — in guacamole, atop tacos, on toast — it's for drinking, too! At select grocery stores in the U.S., consumers can now find avocado milk on shelves. The nondairy milk alternative is set to satisfy our need for all things avocado, and is trying to give other milk alternatives such as soy milk, almond milk and oat milk a run for their money.

The brand Avocadomilk posted an update to their Instagram page, letting avocado lovers know to look out for it in many U.S. supermarkets.

"Thank you very much to everyone that asked for avocadomilk to come to your town," read the message posted May 4. "We have just been picked up by a major distributor called KeHE and included into their elevate program. we will be in your town soon. thanks very much and stay healthy."

Avocadomilk is made primarily of freeze-dried avocados and oats, and the brand just came out with a vegan version of the drink, which is basically the same as the original except without any animal products, like honey. At the same time, the company also launched a low-sugar chocolate version of the drink.

The drink is selling for $3.99 per 12.8-ounce bottle, $7.99 per 27-ounce bottle and, on its website, $23.94 for a 6-pack of 12.8-ounce bottles.

"We created the new vegan version of avocadomilk because we listened to our customers," Terry Daly, President and CEO of Avo88 and avocadomilk told TODAY Food. "We have been selling avocadomilk in the USA since last November and it has been going really well. We wanted to move our production to the USA and it gave us a chance to review the formulation. We have amazing customers who talk to us and give us lots of feedback and when we asked what they wanted most, it was a 100% vegan product. The new formulation, is a bit smoother and actually has come out tasting a little bit sweeter (but still low sugar). Our customers keep a bottle in the fridge and add it to their cereal in the morning or make a smoothie out of it.

"We introduced a chocolate version as well. That one is designed to drink as a guilt-free chocolate milk."

And you don't have to worry about it going brown and mushy, like the avocado that's probably sitting for a little too long on your kitchen counter. According to the company's website, "avocadomilk has a 11 month shelf life."

But what exactly does Avocadomilk look and taste like? The website explains that the makers sought to create "something that looks like avocado, tastes like avocado and is good for you like avocado."

Avocadomilk is, according to the company, "dairy free, preservative free, artificial colours and flavors free, cholesterol free, lactose free, vegetarian milk, that contains a minimum of 20% of the goodness of an avocado in every bottle."

The brand says they are socially-conscious, making their drink with "ugly" avocados — imperfect-looking fruits that otherwise would not be sold. Its bottles are made from 100% recycled plastic, too.

Available in original and cacao flavors, the beverage can be used anywhere you'd normally use soy, oat or nut milk — in cereal, smoothies and beyond. At 2 grams of protein per cup, the drink has more protein than almond milk but less than its soy or oat counterparts.

Still, if you're the type of person who delights in a perfectly cut avocado or think nothing of paying extra for guac, it might be worth a shot!