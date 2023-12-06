Ariana Madix shares 3 cocktail recipes from her post-breakup journey

Reality TV star, model and actor Ariana Madix is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to shake up some cocktails inspired by her (very public) post-breakup journey from her new book "Single AF Cocktails: Drinks for Bad B*tches." She shows us how to make a strawberry-infused negroni, a Oaxaca-inspired old fashioned and a sparkling botanical mocktail — perfect for holiday sipping.

Before the taping of the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion show, I got together with my amazing stylist Emily Men to figure out what to wear for the episode. For most reunion shows, I would wear something simple, like a little black dress, but I knew this time around my outfit needed to make a bold statement. When she pulled out an amazing red top and skirt combo, we were both immediately obsessed. During the taping, Andy Cohen mentioned how it reminded him of Princess Diana's iconic revenge dress after Prince Charles confessed his infidelity on national television. Turns out the best way to get revenge on an ex is to simply remind them of how you're a total firecracker, with or without them. As a tribute to that bold red dress, this cocktail is a fiery red Negroni made with strawberry-infused Campari.

A few weeks after I found out about the affair, I traveled to Oaxaca, Mexico, for a friend's wedding, and that is when the first mental shift away from all the horrible feelings began. I was there with a very old friend group — some of them have known me for 20 years, when I was fresh out of college. The conversations we had really helped me connect back to that person I used to be, before any of this stuff happened. They knew the true me. While I was there, I met a really lovely, incredible man. We stayed up the entire night after the wedding just getting to know each other, talking about our families, dreams and goals. It felt like divine intervention, the way he appeared during one of my darkest moments. He respected my request that nothing would happen beyond talking that night. He was excited to just spend more time together, getting to know the real me. That gave me the biggest feeling of hope for my future. This is not the end; it's just the beginning.

Looking back on all this — the last eight months, nine years, 37 years of my life — there have been some really low lows, some really high highs and so many moments in between. Every day, I try to remember all the ways I am blessed, beyond the chaos and bad things that happen. I take inventory and remember the wonderful people who love me. Just sitting with my dog and cat and hanging out or going for a walk and feeling the breeze on my cheeks — these small acts are forms of daily gratitude. They remind me that I don't need to cling to everything that existed in my life before, because sometimes what is coming next is so much better. This drink features a delicious alcohol-free replacement for gin, plus rosemary syrup — together they remind me of taking a walk in a garden, soaking in all of life's beautiful moments.

