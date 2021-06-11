IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From digital photo albums to silly socks, 45 personalized gift ideas for Dad

Make the most of summer vegetables in 2 light and bright dishes

Anthony Contrino roasts a batch of seasonal summer vegetables to make a quick and easy frittata and hearty farro salad.

Anthony Contrino makes roasted vegetables, farro salad and frittata

June 11, 202104:38
/ Source: TODAY
By Anthony Contrino

Anthony Contrino, star of TODAY All Day's "Saucy," is cooking up a few of his go-to summer vegetable recipes. He shows us how to make a hearty farro salad filled with roasted seasonal vegetables and fluffy, fresh frittata using leftover summer vegetables.

Roasted Summer Vegetable Farro Salad
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Roasted Summer Vegetable Farro Salad

Anthony Contrino

This is my kind of salad. It has a little of everything — greens, grains, veggies and cheese! All of the components can be made in advance, making this my go-to meal prep lunch.

Summer Vegetable Frittata
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Summer Vegetable Frittata

Anthony Contrino

I love me a frittata! It's one of the easiest meals you can make. It's also a great way to use up leftovers lurking in the fridge. This version uses leftover roasted vegetables. It's delicious right out of the oven, at room temperature or even cool, and makes a great breakfast, lunch, dinner or snack!

Anthony Contrino

Anthony Contrino is a food stylist, chef and culinary producer who stars in the TODAY All Day original series "Saucy." 