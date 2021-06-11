Make the most of summer vegetables in 2 light and bright dishes

Anthony Contrino, star of TODAY All Day's "Saucy," is cooking up a few of his go-to summer vegetable recipes. He shows us how to make a hearty farro salad filled with roasted seasonal vegetables and fluffy, fresh frittata using leftover summer vegetables.

This is my kind of salad. It has a little of everything — greens, grains, veggies and cheese! All of the components can be made in advance, making this my go-to meal prep lunch.

I love me a frittata! It's one of the easiest meals you can make. It's also a great way to use up leftovers lurking in the fridge. This version uses leftover roasted vegetables. It's delicious right out of the oven, at room temperature or even cool, and makes a great breakfast, lunch, dinner or snack!

