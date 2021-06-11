IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Roasted Summer Vegetable Farro Salad

COOK TIME
20 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
TODAY
Anthony Contrino
Ingredients

Roasted Summer Vegetables (makes about 5 cups)
  • 2 (10-ounce) clamshells cherry tomatoes
  • 2 medium zucchini, ends trimmed and cut into 3/4-inch pieces
  • 2 medium yellow squash, ends trimmed and cut into 3/4-inch pieces
  • 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • kosher salt
  • freshly ground black pepper
    • Salad
  • 2 cups packed baby arugula
  • 2 cups cooked farro, room temperature
  • 3 cups roasted summer vegetables (recipe above)
  • 1 cup crumbled ricotta salata
  • Italian dressing
  • kosher salt
  • freshly ground black pepper

    • Chef notes

    This is my kind of salad. It has a little of everything — greens, grains, veggies and cheese! All of the components can be made in advance, making this my go-to meal prep lunch.

    Swap option: Use quinoa instead of farro.

    Preparation

    For the roasted summer vegetables:

    1.

    Preheat the oven to 400 F.

    2.

    Scatter the tomatoes, zucchini and squash evenly onto 2 half sheet pans.

    3.

    Drizzle 1/4 cup of the olive oil over the vegetables on each sheet pan, season generously with salt and pepper and toss to coat.

    4.

    Roast until fork-tender, tossing halfway through, about 18 minutes.

    5.

    Cool to room temperature.

    For the salad:

    1.

    In a large bowl, gently toss the arugula, farro, roasted summer vegetables and ricotta salata until well-combined.

    2.

    Add dressing, to taste.

    3.

    Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

    Roasted Summer Vegetable Farro Salad

    Anthony Contrino makes roasted vegetables, farro salad and frittata

    June 11, 202104:38

