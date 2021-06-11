Ingredients
Chef notes
This is my kind of salad. It has a little of everything — greens, grains, veggies and cheese! All of the components can be made in advance, making this my go-to meal prep lunch.
Swap option: Use quinoa instead of farro.
Preparation
For the roasted summer vegetables:1.
Preheat the oven to 400 F.2.
Scatter the tomatoes, zucchini and squash evenly onto 2 half sheet pans.3.
Drizzle 1/4 cup of the olive oil over the vegetables on each sheet pan, season generously with salt and pepper and toss to coat.4.
Roast until fork-tender, tossing halfway through, about 18 minutes.5.
Cool to room temperature.
For the salad:1.
In a large bowl, gently toss the arugula, farro, roasted summer vegetables and ricotta salata until well-combined.2.
Add dressing, to taste.3.
Season with salt and pepper, to taste.