Summer Vegetable Frittata

COOK TIME
30 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
TODAY
Anthony Contrino
Ingredients

Roasted Summer Vegetables (makes about 5 cups)
  • 2 (10-ounce) clamshells cherry tomatoes
  • 2 medium zucchini, ends trimmed and cut into 3/4-inch pieces
  • 2 medium yellow squash, ends trimmed and cut into 3/4-inch pieces
  • 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • kosher salt
  • freshly ground black pepper
    • Frittata
  • 8 large eggs
  • 1/3 cup heavy cream
  • 1/4 cup finely grated pecorino
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 generous pinch freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 cups leftover roasted summer vegetables (recipe above)
  • 1 cup baby arugula
  • 1/2 cup shredded Italian cheese blend

    • Chef notes

    I love me a frittata! It's one of the easiest meals you can make. It's also a great way to use up leftovers lurking in the fridge. This version uses leftover roasted vegetables. It's delicious right out of the oven, at room temperature or even cool, and makes a great breakfast, lunch, dinner or snack!

    Technique tip: Don't overcrowd the vegetables when roasted.

    Swap option: Use baby spinach instead of arugula.

    Preparation

    For the roasted summer vegetables:

    1.

    Preheat the oven to 400 F.

    2.

    Scatter the tomatoes, zucchini and squash evenly onto 2 half sheet pans.

    3.

    Drizzle 1/4 cup of the olive oil over the vegetables on each sheet pan, season generously with salt and pepper and toss to coat.

    4.

    Roast until fork-tender, tossing halfway through, about 18 minutes.

    5.

    Cool to room temperature.

    For the frittata:

    1.

    Preheat the oven to 375 F.

    2.

    In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs and cream. Add the pecorino and salt and season with pepper, to taste. Whisk well to combine; set aside.

    3.

    Scatter the leftover roasted summer vegetables, arugula and cheese blend evenly over the bottom of a seasoned 8-inch cast-iron skillet. Pour the egg mixture over the vegetables and arugula.

    4.

    Using a spatula, make sure all the inclusions are submerged in the egg.

    5.

    Bake until set, about 30 minutes. Cool for at least 5 minutes before serving.

    Summer Vegetable Frittata

    Anthony Contrino makes roasted vegetables, farro salad and frittata

    June 11, 202104:38

    Recipe Tags

    EntertainingSaucySummerVegetarianBreakfastBrunch

