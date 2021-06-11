Swap option: Use baby spinach instead of arugula.

I love me a frittata! It's one of the easiest meals you can make. It's also a great way to use up leftovers lurking in the fridge. This version uses leftover roasted vegetables. It's delicious right out of the oven, at room temperature or even cool, and makes a great breakfast, lunch, dinner or snack!

Preparation

For the roasted summer vegetables:

1.

Preheat the oven to 400 F.

2.

Scatter the tomatoes, zucchini and squash evenly onto 2 half sheet pans.

3.

Drizzle 1/4 cup of the olive oil over the vegetables on each sheet pan, season generously with salt and pepper and toss to coat.

4.

Roast until fork-tender, tossing halfway through, about 18 minutes.

5.

Cool to room temperature.

For the frittata:

1.

Preheat the oven to 375 F.

2.

In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs and cream. Add the pecorino and salt and season with pepper, to taste. Whisk well to combine; set aside.

3.

Scatter the leftover roasted summer vegetables, arugula and cheese blend evenly over the bottom of a seasoned 8-inch cast-iron skillet. Pour the egg mixture over the vegetables and arugula.

4.

Using a spatula, make sure all the inclusions are submerged in the egg.

5.

Bake until set, about 30 minutes. Cool for at least 5 minutes before serving.