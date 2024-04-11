Welcome spring with shrimp and grits and a no-bake strawberry tart

We're getting into the swing of spring and celebrating all the fresh flavors that come with the season. Chef, cookbook author and television personality Aliya LeeKong is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to bring even more fun, fresh, seasonal recipes to the table. She shows us how to make spring veggies and shrimp with smoky grits, a creamy no-bake tart with fresh strawberries and a bubbly berry cocktail.

Shrimp and grits is a Southern staple and a versatile meal that you can really make your own. These grits are my absolute favorite. I love using smoked mozzarella directly in the grits because it gives the creamy grits that signature smokiness but with a lighter overall feel to it. Sautéing the shrimp with andouille, shallots and garlic adds bold flavor. The pickled chiles blended with the butter provides the perfect pan sauce that is silky and creamy but still light, with a touch of sweet acidity. Feel free to play around with the vegetables seasonally, but for spring, the asparagus and snap peas are perfect.

As the weather turns warm, turning on the oven can be a chore. This is an impressive dessert that sets up in the fridge and doesn't require any cooking. The simple crust and cream filling really allow the fruit to shine through, so using peak season fruit is key here. Strawberries work beautifully for spring, and the slightly salty-sweet crust and vanilla cream make a gorgeous combination. The glaze punches up the flavor a bit, but it would be just as good with a touch of powdered sugar instead.

For spring, I love simple cocktails that are light and filled with fresh flavors. This drink is super strawberry-forward in all the right ways.

