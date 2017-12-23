3 crowd-pleasing breakfast dishes to satisfy your full holiday house

share tweet pin email

Chef and Food Network host Damaris Phillips stopped by Megyn Kelly TODAY to share some delicious ideas for yummy holiday breakfasts. After all, you can't keep celebrating on an empty stomach!

The author of the cookbook "Southern Girl Meets Vegetarian Boy: Down Home Classics for Vegetarians (and the Meat Eaters Who Love Them)," has great dishes for both savory and sweet lovers. Best of all, they're easy to make for a crowd.

If you need a break from sugary-sweet treats and decadent desserts, these rolls are perfect for you.

This casserole is a cheesy delight. It's hearty, savory and packed with flavor.

Dried fruit gives this delicious dish a special wintertime touch.