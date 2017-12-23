3 crowd-pleasing breakfast dishes to satisfy your full holiday house

Want more from Sunday TODAY? Catch up on our interviews and features here

Chef and Food Network host Damaris Phillips stopped by Megyn Kelly TODAY to share some delicious ideas for yummy holiday breakfasts. After all, you can't keep celebrating on an empty stomach!

The author of the cookbook "Southern Girl Meets Vegetarian Boy: Down Home Classics for Vegetarians (and the Meat Eaters Who Love Them)," has great dishes for both savory and sweet lovers. Best of all, they're easy to make for a crowd.

Savory Cinnamon Rolls
Tyler Essary / TODAY
If you need a break from sugary-sweet treats and decadent desserts, these rolls are perfect for you.

Cornbread and Goat Cheese Strata
Tyler Essary / TODAY
This casserole is a cheesy delight. It's hearty, savory and packed with flavor.

Sweet Cinnamon Rolls
Tyler Essary / TODAY
Dried fruit gives this delicious dish a special wintertime touch.

