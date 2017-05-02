share tweet pin email

Dressing for the annual Met Gala is a challenge for anyone who wants to stand out. Dressing for the Met Gala while you're expecting a baby? Well, that adds a whole new layer of difficulty!

But top-seeded tennis legend Serena Williams always knows how to rise to the challenge. On Monday night she strode down the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City looking regal, powerful and glowingly pregnant.

Getty Images Take us to your emerald city, Serena!

RELATED: Serena Williams is pregnant, shares baby bump pic at '20 weeks'

Become one with the #metball at night. @versace_official @donatella_versace gown A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on May 2, 2017 at 5:49am PDT

Her halter-top emerald ensemble was a custom Atelier Versace design, according to Vogue, and hugged all of her curves with delightful, flowing lines. The silhouette attached at her wrist, while her free hand was available to give her belly a little pat here and there.

As for accessories, Williams wore XIV Karats emerald drop earrings to match the dress along with a sparkling, spiked bracelet and, of course, her giant engagement ring.

Williams was making her first public outing with Reddit co-founder and fiancé Alexis Ohanian since news of her pregnancy accidentally leaked.

Getty Images Alexis Ohanian and Williams at the Met Gala.

Williams had accidentally posted a short 20-second video on Snapchat in April, but once the story was out there she followed it with an Instagram post:

RELATED: Serena Williams shares new photo from her babymoon vacation in Mexico

Her rep later confirmed that Williams is expecting their baby later in the fall. One thing we can be sure of: this child will have serious style. After all, he or she has already gone to the Met Gala!

My only regret is not pointing my toe sorry coach Garry 🙈 A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Apr 17, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.