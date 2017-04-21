Serena Williams shares new photo from her babymoon vacation in Mexico

Serena Williams made a big announcement on Snapchat earlier this week when she shared (and then deleted) a photo of her baby bump with the caption "20 weeks" from her vacation in Mexico.
Now the top-ranked female tennis player has shared another shot from that babymoon getaway that's she's on with fiance Alexis Ohanian.
The latest photo shows the champ standing alone at the edge of Mayan ruins in Tulum and looking out over the Caribbean.
What was she contemplating during that tranquil moment of reflection? Her caption offers a hint: "With great power comes great responsibility."
That's a line from Marvel's "Spider-Man," issued as a warning from the superhero's uncle, Ben Parker. But it's not hard to imagine how it might apply to a powerful personality like Williams who's approaching one of life's biggest responsibilities.
A few days ago, Williams shared another glimpse of shore-side fun from a few months earlier.
In the photo, Ohanian lifts her up in his arms during their January trip to New Zealand.
Given that she's 20 weeks along now, Williams would have been pregnant at the time of the pic — just as she was days later when she won the Australian Open.
Spidey has nothing on this superhero!