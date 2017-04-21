Serena Williams shares new photo from her babymoon vacation in Mexico

share tweet pin email

Serena Williams made a big announcement on Snapchat earlier this week when she shared (and then deleted) a photo of her baby bump with the caption "20 weeks" from her vacation in Mexico.

Now the top-ranked female tennis player has shared another shot from that babymoon getaway that's she's on with fiance Alexis Ohanian.

"With great power comes great responsibility" Uncle Ben 🕷🕸 A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Apr 20, 2017 at 6:30am PDT

The latest photo shows the champ standing alone at the edge of Mayan ruins in Tulum and looking out over the Caribbean.

RELATED: Serena Williams names her top tennis player of all time, and the move she'd steal

What was she contemplating during that tranquil moment of reflection? Her caption offers a hint: "With great power comes great responsibility."

That's a line from Marvel's "Spider-Man," issued as a warning from the superhero's uncle, Ben Parker. But it's not hard to imagine how it might apply to a powerful personality like Williams who's approaching one of life's biggest responsibilities.

A few days ago, Williams shared another glimpse of shore-side fun from a few months earlier.

My only regret is not pointing my toe sorry coach Garry 🙈 A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Apr 17, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

In the photo, Ohanian lifts her up in his arms during their January trip to New Zealand.

RELATED: After Australian Open win, Serena Williams posts loving tribute to sister Venus

Given that she's 20 weeks along now, Williams would have been pregnant at the time of the pic — just as she was days later when she won the Australian Open.

Spidey has nothing on this superhero!