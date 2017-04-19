Serena Williams is pregnant, shares baby bump pic at '20 weeks'

share tweet pin email

She's the top-ranked female tennis player in the world and she's engaged to be married, but if you thought things couldn't get better for superstar Serena Williams — oh, baby! Think again.

Serena Williams is pregnant!!

Congratulations are in order for both Williams and fiance Alexis Ohanian, as the woman behind the Serena Slam sensation has revealed that she's pregnant with their first child. Her publicist, Kelly Bush Novak, confirmed to TODAY that Williams is "expecting a baby this fall."

On Wednesday, Williams posted a brief blink-and-you'd-miss-it Snapchat story showing off a sporty yellow swimsuit and what seemed to be a baby bump.

"20 weeks," she wrote in the caption.

Buzzfeed's Jarett Wieselman captured the shot before it vanished and shared it on Twitter — along with several exclamation points and a couple of heart emoji.

My only regret is not pointing my toe sorry coach Garry 🙈 A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Apr 17, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

This wouldn't be the first time Williams has surprised fans by sharing big personal news in the form of a picture.

In December, she and Reddit co-founder Ohanian took to his site to announce their engagement with a cartoon of the moment he (or rather his avatar) got down on one knee.

She said "yes," and Ohanian replied to the post to say, "And you made me the happiest man on the planet."