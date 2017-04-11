share tweet pin email

Finding the perfect shade of foundation can be a struggle. But one company may have cracked the code — if their waitlist is any indication.

The Ordinary, a Canada-based beauty brand under parent company Deciem, is expected to launch two new foundations this month in 21 different shades each — for under $7. And if you want to try them out, get in line.

The Ordinary Both the Serum and Coverage foundations are creating quite the buzz in the beauty world.

Both their Serum and Coverage foundations have a combined total of more than 25,000 people on the waitlist. Yes, you read that right — that's the size of a small city.

"The Ordinary took steps to shake up the industry, and the demand for the brand (through to the foundations) grew entirely out of the passion, disbelief and word-of-mouth of this very humbling audience, the consumer," wrote Deciem's founder, Brandon Truaxe, in a statement to TODAY.

So what makes these foundations so special?

For starters, their prices are certainly alluring. The Serum foundation will retail for $6.70, while the Coverage foundation will cost $6.90. That might even be cheaper than your go-to drugstore brand!

The Ordinary The foundations come in 21 shades, so you can find the perfect match.

The foundations also offer a semi-matte, breathable finish. "Both foundations promise long-lasting, durable wear and avoid collecting in fine lines," states a press release. "The Ordinary’s unique suspension system allows shades to look so natural that three colors or more will suit most skin tones."

With 21 shades and SPF 15, the products are supposed to provide even coverage for a natural look and finish. That sounds pretty perfect if you ask us!

If you're in the market for a new foundation but don't want to wait, we've founded some standout options that come in an array of shades for $10 or less.

Maybelline New York Fit Me Matte + Poreless Foundation, $6, Walmart

Walmart

e.l.f. Acne Fighting Foundation, $6, Target

Target

Celebrity makeup artist Nick Barose's pick.

L'Oreal Paris Cosmetics Infallible Total Cover Foundation, $10, Amazon

Amazon

Wet n Wild Photo Focus Foundation, $6, CVS Pharmacy

CVS Pharmacy

One of celebrity makeup artist JoAnn Solomon's favorite new drugstore beauty launches for 2017.

L'Oreal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Makeup, $8, Target

Target

Maybelline New York Dream Velvet Soft-Matte Hydrating Foundation, $10, Walmart

Walmart

One of Redbook's "Most Valuable Product" winners for 2016.