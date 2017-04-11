Finding the perfect shade of foundation can be a struggle. But one company may have cracked the code — if their waitlist is any indication.
The Ordinary, a Canada-based beauty brand under parent company Deciem, is expected to launch two new foundations this month in 21 different shades each — for under $7. And if you want to try them out, get in line.
Both their Serum and Coverage foundations have a combined total of more than 25,000 people on the waitlist. Yes, you read that right — that's the size of a small city.
"The Ordinary took steps to shake up the industry, and the demand for the brand (through to the foundations) grew entirely out of the passion, disbelief and word-of-mouth of this very humbling audience, the consumer," wrote Deciem's founder, Brandon Truaxe, in a statement to TODAY.
So what makes these foundations so special?
For starters, their prices are certainly alluring. The Serum foundation will retail for $6.70, while the Coverage foundation will cost $6.90. That might even be cheaper than your go-to drugstore brand!
The foundations also offer a semi-matte, breathable finish. "Both foundations promise long-lasting, durable wear and avoid collecting in fine lines," states a press release. "The Ordinary’s unique suspension system allows shades to look so natural that three colors or more will suit most skin tones."
With 21 shades and SPF 15, the products are supposed to provide even coverage for a natural look and finish. That sounds pretty perfect if you ask us!
If you're in the market for a new foundation but don't want to wait, we've founded some standout options that come in an array of shades for $10 or less.
Maybelline New York Fit Me Matte + Poreless Foundation, $6, Walmart
e.l.f. Acne Fighting Foundation, $6, Target
Celebrity makeup artist Nick Barose's pick.
L'Oreal Paris Cosmetics Infallible Total Cover Foundation, $10, Amazon
Wet n Wild Photo Focus Foundation, $6, CVS Pharmacy
One of celebrity makeup artist JoAnn Solomon's favorite new drugstore beauty launches for 2017.
L'Oreal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Makeup, $8, Target
Maybelline New York Dream Velvet Soft-Matte Hydrating Foundation, $10, Walmart