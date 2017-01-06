The best drugstore beauty buys for less than $5

share tweet pin email

There’s no need to spend an arm and a leg on quality beauty goodies. Many drugstore products are even outperforming some department store favorites, which helps us save some serious money while still looking like a million bucks. What’s really great about these picks in particular, is that they all cost less than your morning latte.

Check out some of our top, budget-friendly beauty must-haves!

1. Elf Hydrating Water Sheet Mask, $3, Ulta

Ulta

This mask does major wonders with ingredients like aloe, lavender oil, sodium hyaluronate (a molecule that attracts 1000 times it’s weight in water) and castor oil. Sheet masks can sometimes slide off of your face, but not this one; it fits snug as a rug. After 20 minutes, remove the mask and massage the excess serum right in. The results: Glowing, bright skin that would even make J.Lo jealous.

2. Jordana Best Lash Extreme Volumizing Mascara, $3.99, Walmart

Walgreens

The skinny brush doesn’t seem like it will do too much, but don’t let that fool you. It holds on to lashes and gives insane volume and curl with one simple swipe. And there are no clumps! The color is extremely black so lashes look really intense. Plus, after 13 hours of wear, there's no sign of smudging.

3. NYX Suede Matte Lip Liner, $4, Ulta

MMLPR33 / Ulta

These are technically supposed to be lip liners, but the shades are so rich in pigment that you can apply them all over your lips and use them as lipsticks. The formula is also super creamy and long lasting.

4. Makeup Revolution The Matte Blush, $2.49, Ulta

Ulta

Matte blushes can be tricky because they can amplify pores. But not these! The powder feels like silk on the skin and blends so easily. Plus, they come in six pigment-rich shades — from corals to deep pinks — that suit a variety of skin tones. They're also really buildabl,e so you can go as soft or bold as you’d like.

5. Wet N Wild Photo Focus Setting Spray, $4.99, Walgreens

Walgreens

Setting sprays that promise longevity can often make skin feel dry and almost plastic. Thiswas totally different. When we spritzed this formula on our oily skin, it felt refreshing and hydrating (probably because it contains aloe). After 11 hours outdoors, we glanced in the mirror and our makeup looked like we had just applied it.

6. Suave Professionals Coconut Milk Infusion Intense Mask $4.98, Walmart

Ulta

Hydrating ingredients like coconut milk and glycerin keep strands looking shiny and feeling soft. The mask is intense, but it doesn’t weigh hair down or make it stringy. And the coconut scent is light but fades after a few minutes.

7. Dove Refresh Care Volumizing and Full Dry Shampoo $4.49, Target

Walgreens

Our biggest pet peeve with dry spray is that it leaves a white residue on our hair, making it look like we’ve got a head full of gray. Not with this one. It absorbs all of the oil, reviving your lifeless hair and adding volume, with a completely clear coat.