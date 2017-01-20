5 tips to nailing the natural 'no-makeup' makeup look

You know those women who look absolutely gorgeous and glowing without a stitch of makeup? Well, they're most likely cheating with the latest beauty trend: "no-makeup" makeup. The question is, how do you do it? Kirbie Johnson of Popsugar.com joined TODAY Monday to share secrets of the au naturel look.
Fresh start? Try a fresh-faced beauty routinePlay Video - 0:55
Boy Brow, $16, Glossier
Tip 1: Keep your foundation light
Clear and even-looking skin is the best way to look naturally radiant, but it's also the step where most women make mistakes. Instead of seeing foundation as a way to cover skin, think of it as a way to blur discoloration. With this in mind, you can ditch the heavy, caked-on foundation of the past in favor of tinted moisturizer or BB cream.
Apply with the five dot method: Put one dot on the forehead, nose, chin and one on each cheek. Then buff outward toward the hairline with a blush brush. It's that simple!
Make Up For Ever Skin Equalizer $36, Sephora
Bare Minerals Complexion Rescue $29, Bareescentuals.com
Tip 2: Cover spots with concealer
There's no need to go overboard on concealer. You only need to use a small amount to cover imperfections, advises Johnson. Be sure to powder your face beforehand to ensure that the concealer stays put for hours on end.
L'Oreal Paris True Match Concealer $9, Ulta.com
Tip 3: Focus on your eyes
Consider this the opposite of your favorite nighttime smokey eye. Avoid adding shadow to the inner or outer corners of the eye and instead dust a natural shade on the center of your lid. Johnson offers this great tip to make lashes look fuller: Line the upper waterline with a dark eye pencil.
And don't forget to fill in your brows! Adding a bit of powder or gentle strokes from an eye pencil will make you look instantly more awake.
NUDESTIX Eye Pencils $24, Sephora.com; Laura Mercier Secret Brightening Powder $28, Sephora.com
Tip 4: Highlight features on your face
Now that your eyes pop and your skin looks flawless, it's time to get your glow on. Using a liquid or powder highlighter is the easiest way to make your skin look refreshed. Simply apply to the bridge of your nose, above your cheekbones and just above the cupid's bow on your lips to look instantly younger. A swipe of blush will amplify the effect and give you the sweet, flushed look.
Benefit High Beam $26, Sephora.com
5 red carpet makeup tips to get a natural lookPlay Video - 3:56
Tip 5: Choose a natural shade for your lips
Save that amazing red lipstick for a special night out on the town. This look is all about a shade that matches or lightly enhances your natural coloring. A somewhat sheer, but not too shiny balm is the perfect fit.
Tinted Lip Balm $7, BurtsBees.com
This story was originally published on March 30, 2015.