9 hottest drugstore lipsticks for spring, according to celeb makeup pros

Lipstick can instantly make you look ready for the next season.
And if you're wondering which colors will rule this spring, TODAY Style asked top celebrity makeup artists to share their must-have hues. The best part: They’re all available at drugstores nationwide, so you can try out the hottest trends without breaking the bank.
1. Maybelline Color Jolt Intense Lip Paint in "Orange Outburst," $10, Walgreens
“These lip paints are insanely pigmented, so they really make a statement. I love a bright orange lip for spring and summer — it looks good on everyone and is a bit more modern than your average red,” says Katie Danza, a celebrity makeup artist, who has worked with Suki Waterhouse and Jessica Szohr.
2. Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lip Color in "Infatuation," $6, Bed, Bath and Beyond
“There is something so unexpected about a dark lip in the spring. I love the juxtaposition against the sweet florals and light colors everyone starts wearing. It really adds an unexpected edge that I find so exciting,” says Danza.
3. Burt's Bees Lipstick in "Blush Basin," $9, Macy's
“This is the perfect neutral that looks great on all skin tones. These lipsticks are incredibly moisturizing, which is super helpful after the cold winter months,” says Danza.
4. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Shine in "Vibrant Raspberry," $9, Walgreens
"I can’t get enough of Neutrogena’s new raspberry shade for spring. This pink is fresh and bright, and it gives just the right amount of shine. I love its silky formula and a raspberry lip pairs perfectly with neutral eyes and glowing skin," says Amy Oresman, a celebrity makeup artist, who has worked with Emmy Rossum, Miranda Kerr and Hayden Panettiere.
5. SheaMoisture Shea Butter Luscious Lipstick in "Poppy," $10, Amazon
“This is my first choice for the perfect spring lip. The color leaves all the gray of winter behind and welcomes spring in all its vibrancy. One of the great things about this formula is that it delivers a saturated glossy finish, while hydrating with shea butter. Total win,” says Alex LaMarsh, a celebrity makeup artist who has worked with Kim Kardashian and Cher.
“One of my all time favorite colors for spring — or any time of the year — is a true red. This shade flatters many skin tones and the formula yields remarkable coverage. It’s also enriched with vitamin E and argan oil, so it leaves lips super soft,” says Erin B. Guth, a celebrity makeup artist, whose clients include Zendaya and Sofia Carson.
7. NYX Matte Lipstick in "Girl Crush," $6, Amazon
“If you want to go for a more playful shade, try a bright fuchsia. NYX Matte Lipstick in ‘Girl Crush’ is an intense color with rich pigment that will stay in place,” says Guth.
8. NYX Soft Matte Lip Cream in "Morocco," $6, Bed, Bath and Beyond
“Another fun shade for spring is a vivid coral-orange. I like NYX's Soft Matte Lip Cream in ‘Morocco,’ which glides on easily and is long wearing. There’s also a great, bright, peachy orange called ‘San Juan.’ And the price is so affordable, you can buy both and play,” says Guth.
9. L'Oréal Paris Infallible Lip Paint in "Taupeless," $10, Ulta
“I’m loving this taupe-y nude. It looks good on most skin tones with high-impact pigment and shine. I think this spring is all about a bold glossy finish,” says Joey Maalouf, a celebrity makeup artist and co-founder of The Glam App, who has worked with Kendall Jenner, Rachel Zoe and Molly Sims.
