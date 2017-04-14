share tweet pin email

It's officially time to pack away your boots! With spring's arrival, it's all about open-toed shoes and easy-to-wear slip-ons.

While it might not be flip-flop weather just yet, mules are a great option as we dip our toes into warmer temperatures. They look great with a pair of jeans, but also work well with your favorite spring skirt or dress.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Mules are spring's hottest shoe trend: Lilliana's Luxe for Less Play Video - 3:07 Mules are spring's hottest shoe trend: Lilliana's Luxe for Less Play Video - 3:07

Inspired to try out the trend? TODAY Style Squad member and founder of TheLVGuide.com, Lilliana Vazquez, is sharing her favorite options at every price point. Whether you're looking for heels or flat slides, she has the shoe for you.

Classic

A block heel will give you extra height and a slightly more put-together feel, but it's still comfortable for all-day wear.

Jeffrey Campbell, $45, Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters

Flare Game Denim Peep-Toe Mules, $22, Go Jane

Go Jane

Faux Suede Mules, $25, Forever 21

Forever 21

RELATED: Yes, you can rock statement shoes! How to make the look work for you

Metallic

Looking to rock mules at night? A bold metallic is the perfect way to take your look up a notch.

New Look White Cross Front Heeled Mule, $50, ASOS

ASOS

Annie Wrap Front Block Heel Mule, $18 - $52, Boohoo

Boohoo

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link TODAY Style Squad Edit for April: 12 trends to try now Play Video - 4:48 TODAY Style Squad Edit for April: 12 trends to try now Play Video - 4:48

Slides

Slides are a super comfortable option and can be worn well into the hottest days of summer.

Natural Slide in Velvet Slippers, $22, Windsor

Windsor

Pattie, $50, Chinese Laundry

Chinese Laundry

RELATED: It's all about comfort! 3 must-try sneaker trends for spring

Closed-toe

A closed-toe mule is the ultimate transitional shoe that can be worn as the weather changes from winter to spring or even summer to fall. Wear them to the office or to run errands on the weekend.

Heeled Mules with Bow, $40, Zara

Zara

Pink Slip On Satin Loafers, $23, Windsor

Widnsor

Mylenee, $50, JustFab