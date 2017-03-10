When it comes to footwear trends for spring, sneakers aren't going anywhere (three cheers for comfort!).
From your traditional lace-ups to more sporty kicks, it's all about giving your look a touch of casual cool. TODAY Style Squad member and founder of TheLVGuide.com, Lilliana Vazquez, is sharing her favorite sneaker trends for spring and giving styling tips on how to wear them. Whether you're headed to the office or a day of errands, you can rock these sneakers in style.
Sneakers can be stylish and sporty: Lilliana's Luxe for LessPlay Video - 3:58
Sneakers can be stylish and sporty: Lilliana's Luxe for LessPlay Video - 3:58
More video
Cold shoulder, shimmer, ruffles: Pull off these fashion trends like a celeb
Blush, bold shoulders, florals: How to wear the hottest spring looks
'Lollipop lips' are the craziest new beauty trend
How to wear cropped jeans: Your burning fashion questions answered
Here's to happy feet!
Lace-up
These lace up sneakers are extremely comfortable and fashionable. Try a pair with unique embroidery to add a special twist to your outfit.
1. Pantera-06 White Embroidered Sneakers, $32, Qupid
2. Pantera-01 White Round Toe Gold Metallic Star Detail Sneaker, $28, Qupid
3. Sam & Libby Laser Cut Slide Sneakers, $21, Target
4. Old Skool, $60, Vans
5. Hibiscus, $100, Steve Madden
6. Split Suede Plimsolls, $70, Zara
7. Fabric Plimsolls, $70, Zara
8. Champion Circle Jacquard, $55, Keds
9. Triple Vintage Crochet, $60, Keds
10. New Look Star Lace Up Sneaker, $31, ASOS
RELATED: What are 'wire nails?' 12 fashion and beauty trends to try this March
Athleisure
Activewear isn't just for the gym. Expect to see these stylish sneakers, with sporty touches like retro colors and Nike swooshes, just about everywhere.
11. Fabric Sneakers, $50, Zara
12. Sateen Sneakers, $50, Zara
13. Shiny Sneakers, $50, Zara
14. Sock Sneakers, $90, Zara
15. Tretron Avon Sneakers, $78, Anthropologie
16. Gola Yellow Suede Sneakers, $78, Anthropologie
17. New Balance Classics, $100, Zappos
18. LANCER, $70, Steve Madden
19. Nike Air Max Thea Trainers, $135, ASOS
RELATED: Are these the best shoes ever? There's a 1,000-person waitlist for these sneakers
Waterproof your sneakers ... in a snap!Play Video - 1:01
Waterproof your sneakers ... in a snap!Play Video - 1:01
Slip-On
These slip-on sneakers are quick, easy and trendy! Slip-on sneakers are a perfect way to make an outfit casual.
20. Creative Kick Remix Sneaker, $24, Apricot Lane Boutique Peoria
21. Flyknit Remix Sneaker, $19, Apricot Lane Boutique Peoria
22. Sneaker of the Year, $42, Apricot Lane Boutique Peoria
23. Seychelles Sunshine Black Canvas Embroidered Slip-On Sneakers, $99, Lulus
24. Glamour, $90, Steve Madden
25. Triple Decker Metallic Canvas, $55, Keds
26. Triple Decker Abstract, $55, Keds
27. Garden, $90, Steve Madden
28. Kenning, $100, Steve Madden
28. Triple Decker Tassel, $95, Keds
29. Gloss, $70, Steve Madden
30. Double Decker Pinwheel Sequin, $58, Keds
31. Wide Fit Bow Trainers, $38, ASOS
32. Pink Wave Sole Flatform Sneakers, $51, Missguided
33. Cosima Rose Gold Quilted Flatform Slip-On Sneakers, $23, Lulus