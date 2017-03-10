share tweet pin email

When it comes to footwear trends for spring, sneakers aren't going anywhere (three cheers for comfort!).

From your traditional lace-ups to more sporty kicks, it's all about giving your look a touch of casual cool. TODAY Style Squad member and founder of TheLVGuide.com, Lilliana Vazquez, is sharing her favorite sneaker trends for spring and giving styling tips on how to wear them. Whether you're headed to the office or a day of errands, you can rock these sneakers in style.

Here's to happy feet!

Lace-up

These lace up sneakers are extremely comfortable and fashionable. Try a pair with unique embroidery to add a special twist to your outfit.

1. Pantera-06 White Embroidered Sneakers, $32, Qupid

Qupid

2. Pantera-01 White Round Toe Gold Metallic Star Detail Sneaker, $28, Qupid

Qupid

3. Sam & Libby Laser Cut Slide Sneakers, $21, Target

Target

4. Old Skool, $60, Vans

Vans

5. Hibiscus, $100, Steve Madden

Steve Madden

6. Split Suede Plimsolls, $70, Zara

Zara

7. Fabric Plimsolls, $70, Zara

Zara

8. Champion Circle Jacquard, $55, Keds

Keds

9. Triple Vintage Crochet, $60, Keds

Keds

10. New Look Star Lace Up Sneaker, $31, ASOS

ASOS

Athleisure

Activewear isn't just for the gym. Expect to see these stylish sneakers, with sporty touches like retro colors and Nike swooshes, just about everywhere.

11. Fabric Sneakers, $50, Zara

Zara

12. Sateen Sneakers, $50, Zara

Zara

13. Shiny Sneakers, $50, Zara

Zara

14. Sock Sneakers, $90, Zara

Zara

15. Tretron Avon Sneakers, $78, Anthropologie

Anthropologie

16. Gola Yellow Suede Sneakers, $78, Anthropologie

Anthropologie

17. New Balance Classics, $100, Zappos

Zappos

18. LANCER, $70, Steve Madden

Steve Madden

19. Nike Air Max Thea Trainers, $135, ASOS

ASOS

Slip-On

These slip-on sneakers are quick, easy and trendy! Slip-on sneakers are a perfect way to make an outfit casual.

20. Creative Kick Remix Sneaker, $24, Apricot Lane Boutique Peoria

Apricot Lane Boutique Peoria

21. Flyknit Remix Sneaker, $19, Apricot Lane Boutique Peoria

Apricot Lane Boutique Peoria

22. Sneaker of the Year, $42, Apricot Lane Boutique Peoria

Apricot Lane Boutique Peoria

23. Seychelles Sunshine Black Canvas Embroidered Slip-On Sneakers, $99, Lulus

Lulus

24. Glamour, $90, Steve Madden

Steve Madden

25. Triple Decker Metallic Canvas, $55, Keds

Keds

26. Triple Decker Abstract, $55, Keds

Keds

27. Garden, $90, Steve Madden

Steve Madden

28. Kenning, $100, Steve Madden

Steve Madden

28. Triple Decker Tassel, $95, Keds

Keds

Gloss, $70, Steve Madden

30. Double Decker Pinwheel Sequin, $58, Keds

Keds

31. Wide Fit Bow Trainers, $38, ASOS

ASOS

32. Pink Wave Sole Flatform Sneakers, $51, Missguided

Missguided

33. Cosima Rose Gold Quilted Flatform Slip-On Sneakers, $23, Lulus